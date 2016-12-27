2016-17 Pac-12 NCAA Basketball Primer, Power Rankings Heading into League Play

« Prev
1 of 11
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
2016-17 Pac-12 NCAA Basketball Primer, Power Rankings Heading into League Play
Stephen Lam/Getty Images
1
Read
0
Comments

Now the real work begins.

The college basketball season began in mid-November, but so far teams have been able to play who they choose and thus it's hard to gauge who is better than whom. That changes now that the calendar flips to conference play, which in the Pac-12 means the next 10 weeks are devoted to the league's 12 schools squaring off against each other as they jockey for position in the standings.

Oregon is the defending regular-season and Pac-12 tournament champion and was picked to win the league again this season. That prediction may end up coming true but now without a fight as the conference is quite top-heavy with challengers who in addition to winning the title could make a deep run in March in the NCAA tournament.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, here's a quick recap of how the Pac-12's teams have fared so far and what is on tap for the next few months of league competition.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

12 Newsletter

Pac-12 Basketball

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.