2016-17 Pac-12 NCAA Basketball Primer, Power Rankings Heading into League Play

Can Markelle Fultz do it all himself?

It's not uncommon for a college basketball team to be carried by one player though ideally having a balanced approach is the better way to achieve success. In Washington's case, even having arguably the best freshman in the country—and a potential No. 1 draft pick—may not be enough to even be competitive in the Pac-12.

Washington's 7-5 record has included home losses to Nevada and Yale as well as lopsided results to Gonzaga and TCU (twice). That's despite Fultz filling up the stat sheet as the Huskies' leading scorer (22 points per game) along with 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He's also one of only three Washington rotation players who have a defensive rating of better than 105.4, which is what its team rating is to rank 261st out of 351 Division I teams.

The Huskies are giving up 80.2 points per game and 38.8 percent shooting on three-pointers, both of which are in the bottom 50 nationally. Five opponents have shot at least 44.4 percent from deep.

Will Allonzo Trier return?

Trier is Arizona's top returning scorer at 14.8 points per game and he was expected to be the focal point of this year's squad. However, the sophomore guard hasn't suited up once in 2016-17 and the school has yet to explain why. His absence has been exacerbated by injuries to point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright and wing Ray Smith, forcing the Wildcats to lean heavily on their newcomers.

The 6'5” Trier would give Arizona an experienced ballhandler and someone who could draw attention away from 7'0” freshman Lauri Markkanen, who has played all five positions at one point or another this season.

Arizona is currently down to seven available scholarship players, four of whom are playing more than 30 minutes per game. Fatigue and foul trouble are major concerns for the Wildcats.

How many teams make the tourney?

The Pac-12 was one of four leagues to land seven teams in last year's NCAA tournament but only one (Oregon) made it out of the first weekend. The Ducks ended up reaching the Elite Eight.

It hasn't been a banner performance by the conference so far in 2016-17, outside of what UCLA and USC have done. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has it ranked sixth overall, just ahead of the Atlantic 10, and projects five teams to make the NCAA tourney.

That's one more than ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the league getting into the field, while BracketMatrix.com's aggregate of projections also lists four Pac-12 schools as part of the mix in March.