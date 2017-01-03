Bold Predictions for College Basketball for the New Year

Syracuse, Georgetown and Connecticut have combined to win five national championship, and those programs are so strong year in and year out that an NCAA title becomes the goal every season.

Not this season.

There is a pretty good chance that none of those three will even get into the NCAA tournament, and the prediction here is that all three will wind up with losing overall records.

The notion of Syracuse, UConn and Georgetown all finishing below .500 is almost unthinkable, especially since two of the three were ranked in the preseason top 25. The three schools have not all had losing records in the same season since 1967-68. Georgetown and Syracuse were independents at the time, coached by Jack Magee and Fred Lewis respectively. UConn played in the Yankee Conference in 1967-68 and was coached by Burl Carlson.

But here we stand.

Syracuse has never had a losing season under Jim Boeheim, who became its head coach in 1976. The Orange were ranked No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press poll, and won their first four games this season. Then things went south. Syracuse has lost six of its last 10 games, and its recent results have been particularly disappointing. The Orange lost at home by 33 points to a St. John's team that had been struggling, and dropped its ACC opener by 15 points to a Boston College team that went 0-18 in the ACC last season.

Syracuse stands at 8-6, and with the level of competition the Orange must face during the ACC season, there is no reason to believe they will have more wins than losses at season's end.

UConn was ranked one spot ahead of Syracuse in the preseason poll, but a season-opening loss to Wagner followed by a loss to Northeastern, both at home, suggested UConn was not Final Four material this season. Thing got worse when Alterique Gilbert and Terry Larrier suffered season-ending injuries.

The Huskies stand at 5-8 and have lost their last three games. UConn is overmatched by only a few teams in the American Athletic Conference, but things may be too far gone already.

Georgetown was not ranked in the preseason top 25 but was picked to finish fourth in the Big East. After suffering their first losing season since 1998-99 last season, the Hoyas figured to be back on track.

The Hoyas lost four of their first six games, but they beat Oregon and had won six straight heading into Big East play. However, losses to Marquette and Xavier dropped their conference record to 0-2 and their overall mark to 8-6.

With seven games left against ranked teams, including two against Villanova, Georgetown will have trouble turning things around. Georgetown may have a better chance than Syracuse and UConn of finishing with a winning record, but we predict the Hoyas will fall short for a second straight season.