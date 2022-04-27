B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Final 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

0 of 12

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Every NFL team is about to get a fresh infusion of talent this weekend. The 2022 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas, and 262 of the year's best college football players will hear their names called at some point.

As Hugh Jackman's P.T. Barnum said in The Greatest Showman, "Trust me, they don't know it yet, but they're going to love you."

B/R's Scouting Department has been hard at work over the last eight months evaluating this incoming crop of prospects. The group's final draft board consists of the top 300 players in this year's class, as well as accompanying positional rankings and superlatives.

Hundreds of players are about to realize their NFL dreams, and the following five contributors were tasked with deciphering exactly who is the best of the best.

Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides breakdowns on Twitter. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.



Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.



Derrik Klassen: Derrik joined the team this year and contributes to Football Outsiders and Oddschecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, often on social media.



Cory Giddings: Cory has experience at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and teams in the Big Ten and Sun Belt Conferences.



Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He covered the draft since 2004 for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.







Grading Scale



10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall



9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect



9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect



8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round



8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round



7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round



7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round



6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round



6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round



5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round



5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent



4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent



3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent







Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.