B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Final 2022 NFL Draft Big Board
Every NFL team is about to get a fresh infusion of talent this weekend. The 2022 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas, and 262 of the year's best college football players will hear their names called at some point.
B/R's Scouting Department has been hard at work over the last eight months evaluating this incoming crop of prospects. The group's final draft board consists of the top 300 players in this year's class, as well as accompanying positional rankings and superlatives.
Hundreds of players are about to realize their NFL dreams, and the following five contributors were tasked with deciphering exactly who is the best of the best.
Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides breakdowns on Twitter. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik joined the team this year and contributes to Football Outsiders and Oddschecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, often on social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and teams in the Big Ten and Sun Belt Conferences.
Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He covered the draft since 2004 for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall
9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round
7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round
7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round
6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round
6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round
5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent
4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent
3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent
Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.
Top 300
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the scouts.
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (9.2)
2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9.0)
3. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State (8.9)
4. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (8.9)
5. Drake London, WR, USC (8.9)
6. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (8.9)
7. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (8.9)
8. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (8.9)
9. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (8.8)
10. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (8.7)
11. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (8.6)
12. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (8.6)
13. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (8.5)
14. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (8.5)
15. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (8.4)
16. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (8.4)
17. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4)
18. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (8.4)
19. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
20. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (8.3)
21. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.2)
22. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (8.2)
23. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1)
24. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
25. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (8.1)
26. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (8.1)
27. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (8.1)
28. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (8.0)
29. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (8.0)
30. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (8.0)
31. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
32. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0)
33. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (7.9)
34. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.9)
35. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (7.9)
36. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (7.9)
37. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.9)
38. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (7.9)
39. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8)
40. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (7.8)
41. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.8)
42. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (7.8)
43. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.8)
44. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (7.8)
45. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.7)
46. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7)
47. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (7.7)
48. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.6)
49. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (7.6)
50. Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.6)
51. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.6)
52. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.6)
53. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.6)
54. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (7.5)
55. Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.5)
56. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (7.5)
57. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (7.5)
58. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
59. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5)
60. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.5)
61. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
62. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (7.4)
63. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4)
64. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (7.4)
65. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (7.4)
66. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (7.4)
67. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.4)
68. Nick Cross, S, Maryland (7.4)
69. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
70. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
71. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
72. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.4)
73. Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (7.3)
74. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3)
75. Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3)
76. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.3)
77. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.3)
78. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3)
79. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.3)
80. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (7.3)
81. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.3)
82. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
83. Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska (7.2)
84. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (7.2)
85. Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
86. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
87. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (7.2)
88. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.2)
89. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
90. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.2)
91. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (7.2)
92. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.2)
93. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.2)
94. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (7.2)
95. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
96. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.2)
97. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (7.1)
98. Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga (7.1)
99. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.1)
100. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.1)
101. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.1)
102. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
103. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.1)
104. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.1)
105. Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (7.1)
106. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M (7.0)
107. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (7.0)
108. Alex Wright, Edge, UAB (7.0)
109. Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss (7.0)
110. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
111. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (7.0)
112. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (7.0)
113. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
114. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9)
115. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.9)
116. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (6.9)
117. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (6.9)
118. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (6.9)
119. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
120. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.9)
121. Cade Mayes, IOL, Tennessee (6.9)
122. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (6.9)
123. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (6.9)
124. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (6.8)
125. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee (6.8)
126. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.8)
127. Tyree Johnson, Edge, Texas A&M (6.8)
128. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama (6.8)
129. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
130. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (6.8)
131. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (6.8)
132. Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina (6.7)
133. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska (6.7)
134. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami of Ohio (6.7)
135. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
136. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6.7)
137. JT Woods, S, Baylor (6.7)
138. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
139. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.7)
140. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.7)
141. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
142. Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest (6.6)
143. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (6.6)
144. Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (6.6)
145. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (6.6)
146. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.6)
147. Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame (6.6)
148. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State (6.6)
149. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky (6.5)
150. Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin (6.5)
151. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (6.5)
152. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (6.5)
153. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
154. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (6.5)
155. James Cook, RB, Georgia (6.5)
156. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (6.5)
157. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (6.5)
158. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
159. Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech (6.5)
160. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (6.4)
161. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (6.4)
162. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
163. Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama (6.4)
164. E.J. Perry, QB, Brown (6.4)
165. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (6.4)
166. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame (6.4)
167. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (6.4)
168. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (6.4)
169. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (6.4)
170. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee (6.4)
171. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.4)
172. Eric Johnson II, DL, Missouri State (6.4)
173. Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma (6.4)
174. Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa (6.4)
175. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (6.4)
176. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (6.4)
177. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois (6.4)
178. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
179. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (6.4)
180. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
181. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
182. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (6.4)
183. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
184. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.3)
185. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF (6.3)
186. Esezi Otomewo, DL, Minnesota (6.3)
187. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
188. Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford (6.3)
189. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (6.3)
190. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (6.3)
191. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.3)
192. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA (6.3)
193. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.3)
194. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (6.3)
195. Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma (6.3)
196. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (6.3)
197. Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech (6.3)
198. Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (6.2)
199. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA (6.2)
200. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State (6.2)
201. Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (6.2)
202. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.2)
203. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (6.2)
204. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky (6.2)
205. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (6.2)
206. Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio (6.2)
207. Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech (6.2)
208. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (6.2)
209. Danny Gray, WR, SMU (6.1)
210. Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State (6.1)
211. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (6.1)
212. Christopher Hinton Jr., DL, Michigan (6.1)
213. Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU (6.1)
214. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (6.1)
215. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (6.1)
216. Andrew Stueber, IOL, Michigan (6.1)
217. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana (6.1)
218. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (6.1)
219. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (6.1)
220. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (6.1)
221. Zach Thomas, IOL, San Diego State (6.1)
222. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State (6.0)
223. D.J. Davidson, DL, Arizona State (6.0)
224. Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
225. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah (6.0)
226. Noah Elliss, DL, Idaho (6.0)
227. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana (6.0)
228. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.0)
229. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (6.0)
230. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (6.0)
231. Tre Williams, Edge, Arkansas (6.0)
232. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (5.9)
233. Ben Brown, IOL, Ole Miss (5.9)
234. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (5.9)
235. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (5.9)
236. Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky (5.9)
237. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (5.9)
238. Mike Tufua, Edge, Utah (5.9)
239. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (5.9)
240. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma (5.9)
241. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (5.9)
242. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (5.9)
243. Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State (5.9)
244. Devon Williams, WR, Oregon (5.9)
245. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (5.9)
246. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina (5.9)
247. Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M (5.9)
248. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (5.9)
249. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (5.9)
250. Ja'Tyre Carter, IOL, Southern (5.8)
251. Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina (5.8)
252. Jordan Stout, P, Penn State (5.8)
253. David Anenih, Edge, Houston (5.8)
254. Dare Rosenthal, OT LSU (5.8)
255. Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham (5.8)
256. Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State (5.8)
257. Carson Wells, LB, Colorado (5.8)
258. Josh Thompson, CB, Texas (5.8)
259. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (5.8)
260. Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami (5.8)
261. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State (5.8)
262. Cordell Volson, IOL, North Dakota State (5.7)
263. Dawson Deaton, IOL, Texas Tech (5.7)
264. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (5.7)
265. Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor (5.7)
266. De'Shaan Dixon, Edge, Norfolk State (5.7)
267. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State (5.7)
268. Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State (5.7)
269. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (5.7)
270. Cade York, K, LSU (5.7)
271. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (5.7)
272. Nate Landman, LB, Colorado (5.6)
273. Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State (5.6)
274. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
275. LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama (5.6)
276. James Empey, IOL, BYU (5.6)
277. Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois (5.6)
278. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State (5.6)
279. Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson (5.6)
280. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (5.6)
281. James Houston, LB, Jackson State (5.6)
282. MarkQuese Bell, S, Florida A&M (5.5)
283. Nick Ford, IOL, Utah (5.5)
284. Jeremiah Moon, Edge, Florida (5.5)
285. Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky (5.5)
286. Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana (5.5)
287. D'Eriq King, QB, Miami (5.5)
288. Jason Poe, FB, Mercer (5.4)
289. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (5.4)
290. Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas (5.4)
291. Jordan Jackson, DL, Air Force (5.4)
292. Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State (5.4)
293. Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State (5.4)
294. Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State (5.4)
295. Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB, Boston College (5.4)
296. Bill Dunkle, IOL, San Diego State (5.4)
297. Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut (5.3)
298. Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (5.3)
299. Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College (5.3)
300. Chris Steele, CB, USC (5.3)
Quarterbacks
Most Accurate: Bailey Zappe
Best Arm Strength: Malik Willis
Best Mobility: Malik Willis
Most Pro-Ready: Desmond Ridder
Biggest Sleeper: EJ Perry
1. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4)
2. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.6)
3. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (7.4)
4. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3)
5. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.2)
6. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
7. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.8)
8. E.J. Perry, QB, Brown (6.4)
9. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (6.4)
10. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (6.1)
11. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (5.7)
12. Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana (5.5)
13. D'Eriq King, QB, Miami (5.5)
14. Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State (5.4)
15. Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State (5.4)
Running Backs
Best Speed: Kenneth Walker III
Best Power: Tyler Allgeier
Best Vision: Breece Hall
Best Hands: Rachaad White
Best Third-Down Back: Kyren Williams
Biggest Sleeper: Dameon Pierce
1. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.9)
2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (7.8)
3. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (7.4)
4. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.4)
5. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.2)
6. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.1)
7. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
8. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6.7)
9. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
10. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (6.6)
11. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (6.6)
12. James Cook, RB, Georgia (6.5)
13. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (6.4)
14. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
15. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.3)
16. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA (6.3)
17. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (6.3)
18. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (6.3)
19. Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (6.2)
20. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.2)
21. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (6.2)
22. Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU (6.1)
23. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.0)
24. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (5.9)
25. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina (5.9)
26. Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina (5.8)
27. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State (5.8)
28. Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor (5.7)
29. Jason Poe, FB, Mercer (5.4)
Wide Receivers
Best Hands: Jahan Dotson
Best Route-Runner: Chris Olave
Best Speed: Jameson Williams
Best Slot Receiver: Khalil Shakir
Most Pro-Ready: Chris Olave
Biggest Sleeper: Jaivon Heiligh
1. Drake London, WR, USC (8.9)
2. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (8.7)
3. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (8.4)
4. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (8.4)
5. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
6. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (8.1)
7. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.9)
8. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (7.9)
9. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.8)
10. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.8)
11. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.6)
12. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (7.3)
13. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.2)
14. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (7.2)
15. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (7.1)
16. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.1)
17. Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (7.1)
18. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (7.0)
19. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (6.9)
20. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (6.9)
21. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (6.8)
22. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.7)
23. Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame (6.6)
24. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (6.4)
25. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee (6.4)
26. Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa (6.4)
27. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky (6.2)
28. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (6.2)
29. Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech (6.2)
30. Danny Gray, WR, SMU (6.1)
31. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (6.1)
32. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (5.9)
33. Devon Williams, WR, Oregon (5.9)
34. Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State (5.8)
35. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (5.8)
Tight Ends
Best Receiver: Greg Dulcich
Most Versatile: Jeremy Ruckert
Best Blocker: Cade Otton
Most Pro-Ready: Jeremy Ruckert
Biggest Sleeper: Jelani Woods
1. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.6)
2. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (7.5)
3. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
4. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.3)
5. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (7.0)
6. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.9)
7. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (6.8)
8. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.7)
9. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.6)
10. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (6.5)
11. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (6.4)
12. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
13. Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio (6.2)
14. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (6.1)
15. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (6.1)
16. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (6.0)
17. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (5.9)
18. Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State (5.9)
19. Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State (5.4)
Offensive Tackles
Best Run-Blocker: Ikem Ekwonu
Best Pass-Blocker: Evan Neal
Best Zone-Blocker: Ikem Ekwonu
Most Pro-Ready: Evan Neal
Most Versatile: Evan Neal
Biggest Sleeper: Spencer Burford
1. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9.0)
2. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State (8.9)
3. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (8.5)
4. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (8.0)
5. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (8.0)
6. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.6)
7. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (7.4)
8. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.3)
9. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
10. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9)
11. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (6.9)
12. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
13. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.3)
14. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (5.9)
15. Dare Rosenthal, OT LSU (5.8)
16. Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois (5.6)
17. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (5.6)
18. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (5.4)
19. Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut (5.3)
20. Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (5.3)
Interior Offensive Linemen
Best Run-Blocker: Tyler Linderbaum
Best Pass-Blocker: Zion Johnson
Best Zone-Blocker: Tyler Linderbaum
Most Pro-Ready: Zion Johnson
Most Versatile: Kenyon Green
Biggest Sleeper: Luke Goedeke
1. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (8.6)
2. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (8.3)
3. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (7.8)
4. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
5. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (7.4)
6. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
7. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3)
8. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.3)
9. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.3)
10. Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska (7.2)
11. Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
12. Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga (7.1)
13. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.1)
14. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (7.0)
15. Cade Mayes, IOL, Tennessee (6.9)
16. Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina (6.7)
17. Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest (6.6)
18. Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin (6.5)
19. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (6.5)
20. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (6.4)
21. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.3)
22. Andrew Stueber, IOL, Michigan (6.1)
23. Zach Thomas, IOL, San Diego State (6.1)
24. Ben Brown, IOL, Ole Miss (5.9)
25. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (5.9)
26. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (5.9)
27. Ja'Tyre Carter, IOL, Southern (5.8)
28. Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham (5,8)
29. Cordell Volson, IOL, North Dakota State (5.7)
30. Dawson Deaton, IOL, Texas Tech (5.7)
31. James Empey, IOL, BYU (5.6)
32. Nick Ford, IOL, Utah (5.5)
33. Bill Dunkle, IOL, San Diego State (5.4)
34. Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College (5.3)
Defensive Linemen
Best Pass-Rusher: Phidarian Mathis
Best Run-Stopper: Jordan Davis
Best Nose Tackle: Jordan Davis
Strongest: Jordan Davis
Most Versatile: Travon Walker
Biggest Sleeper: Jayden Peevy
1. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (8.9)
2. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (8.2)
3. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1)
4. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (8.1)
5. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8)
6. Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.6)
7. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5)
8. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.4)
9. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.2)
10. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M (7.0)
11. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee (6.8)
12. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
13. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
14. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame (6.4)
15. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (6.4)
16. Eric Johnson II, DL, Missouri State (6.4)
17. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF (6.3)
18. Esezi Otomewo, DL, Minnesota (6.3)
19. Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford (6.3)
20. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA (6.2)
21. Christopher Hinton Jr., DL, Michigan (6.1)
22. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (6.1)
23. D.J. Davidson, DL, Arizona State (6.0)
24. Noah Elliss, DL, Idaho (6.0)
25. Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky (5.9)
26. Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami (5.8)
27. LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama (5.6)
28. Jordan Jackson, DL, Air Force (5.4)
Edge-Rushers
Best Speed Rusher: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Best Power Rusher: George Karlaftis
Best Run-Stopper: Jermaine Johnson
Quickest First Step: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Most Versatile: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Biggest Sleeper: Tyree Johnson
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (9.2)
2. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (8.9)
3. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (8.8)
4. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (8.1)
5. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (7.9)
6. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (7.8)
7. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7)
8. Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.5)
9. Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (7.3)
10. Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3)
11. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
12. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
13. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.1)
14. Alex Wright, Edge, UAB (7.0)
15. Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss (7.0)
16. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (6.9)
17. Tyree Johnson, Edge, Texas A&M (6.8)
18. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami of Ohio (6.7)
19. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky (6.5)
20. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
21. Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama (6.4)
22. Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma (6.3)
23. Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech (6.3)
24. Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State (6.1)
25. Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
26. Tre Williams, Edge, Arkansas (6.0)
27. Mike Tufua, Edge, Utah (5.9)
28. David Anenih, Edge, Houston (5.8)
29. De'Shaan Dixon, Edge, Norfolk State (5.7)
30. Jeremiah Moon, Edge, Florida (5.5)
Linebackers
Best Blitzer: Nakobe Dean
Best Run-Stopper: Nakobe Dean
Best in Coverage: Chad Muma
Most Versatile: Devin Lloyd
Fastest: Channing Tindall
Biggest Sleeper: Malcolm Rodriguez
1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.2)
2. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (8.0)
3. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0)
4. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (7.9)
5. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (7.6)
6. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (7.5)
7. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
8. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
9. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.2)
10. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.9)
11. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (6.9)
12. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
13. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State (6.6)
14. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (6.5)
15. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (6.4)
16. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.4)
17. Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma (6.4)
18. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (6.3)
19. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State (6.2)
20. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (6.1)
21. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana (6.1)
22. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah (6.0)
23. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (6.0)
24. Carson Wells, LB, Colorado (5.8)
25. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (5.7)
26. Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State (5.7)
27. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (5.7)
28. Nate Landman, LB, Colorado (5.6)
29. Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson (5.6)
30. James Houston, LB, Jackson State (5.6)
31. Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas (5.4)
32. Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB, Boston College (5.4)
Cornerbacks
Best in Man Coverage: Derek Stingley Jr.
Best in Zone Coverage: Kaiir Elam
Best Slot Corner: Marcus Jones
Most Versatile: Trent McDuffie
Biggest Sleeper: Tariq Woolen
1. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (8.9)
2. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (8.6)
3. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (8.5)
4. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (8.4)
5. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
6. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.7)
7. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.5)
8. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4)
9. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
10. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (7.2)
11. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (7.2)
12. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.1)
13. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
14. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
15. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (6.8)
16. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama (6.8)
17. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska (6.7)
18. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (6.5)
19. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (6.5)
20. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (6.4)
21. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (6.4)
22. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (6.4)
23. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
24. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
25. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (6.3)
26. Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (6.2)
27. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (5.9)
28. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (5.9)
29. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (5.9)
30. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (5.9)
31. Josh Thompson, CB, Texas (5.8)
32. Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State (5.6)
32. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
34. Chris Steele, CB, USC (5.3)
Safeties
Best in Zone Coverage: Jaquan Brisker
Best Run-Stopper: Kyle Hamilton
Biggest Hitter: Lewis Cine
Most Versatile: Daxton Hill
Biggest Sleeper: Nick Cross
1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (8.9)
2. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
3. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (7.9)
4. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (7.7)
5. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (7.5)
6. Nick Cross, S, Maryland (7.4)
7. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (7.2)
8. JT Woods, S, Baylor (6.7)
9. Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (6.6)
10. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
11. Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech (6.5)
12. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois (6.4)
13. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
14. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (6.2)
15. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana (6.0)
16. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma (5.9)
17. Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M (5.9)
18. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State (5.7)
19. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State (5.6)
20. Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M (5.5)
21. Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky (5.5)