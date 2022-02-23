John Metchie III NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Alabama WR

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’0”

WEIGHT: 195





POSITIVES

— Above-average overall athlete with good balance and body control. Body control shows up on back shoulder catches.

— Good hands. Can occasionally make the spectacular catch.

— Above-average route runner with experience running a varied route tree

— Flashes the ability to make defenders miss and create yards after the catch.

— Able to vary up his releases and keep pressed CBs off-balanced.





NEGATIVES

— Average height and build for the position. Can get overwhelmed by more physical CBs.

— Can be rounded on his route breaks and drift upfield.

— Limited catching range. Can get small in a crowd.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 96 REC, 1,142 YDS (11.9 AVG), 8 TD





NOTES

— 2021 second-team All-SEC

— Tore ACL during SEC Championship game.





OVERALL

Metchie is a receiver who can align inside and outside and does a lot of things well. But he lacks any true overwhelming trait. He is an above-average route-runner at all three levels but can at times be a magnet for contact instead of slipping by, and he lacks consistency coming out of breaks. He can at times be a little too rounded on his breaks. Having said that, Metchie does a good job of keeping defenders off-balanced with his releases and shows a good feel for finding soft spots working versus zone coverages.

He is an above-average overall athlete with good balance and body control to make adjustments on plays like backshoulder throws. He also flashes the quickness to make a defender miss after the catch. But he doesn’t have overwhelming burst and long speed and won’t truly pull away from defenders when coming out of routes or after the catch.

Metchie has good hands and has the ability to come down with the spectacular catch. But his average size will crop up when attempting to make a catch in a crowd of defenders, and some drops will come up on contested catches. He can make himself feel like a small target for quarterbacks in tight spaces.

Overall, Metchie can be a contributor on Day 1 (pending injury) for most NFL offenses as a Z receiver who can bump inside and out because of his well-rounded skillset and feel for space. But his lack of size and more-solid-than-good athleticism will limit his potential upside as a true force. He can still be a very useful and steady player for a good offense.





GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Byron Pringle





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice