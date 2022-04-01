Jake Ferguson NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Wisconsin TE

Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4 7/8"

WEIGHT: 250

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 32 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'5 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.81

3-CONE: 7.03

SHUTTLE: 4.48

VERTICAL: 31.5"

BROAD: 9'10"





POSITIVES

— Good height with adequate bulk and length to stay in-line.

— Good hands and catching range. Flashes body control and the ability to adjust for catches.

— Above-average route-runner on shorter and intermediate routes. Can work through contact and maintain his path.

— Adequate blocker who is willing to scrap against larger defenders.

— Heady player with good awareness for his assignment. Not a lot of fat to his game.





NEGATIVES

— Average overall athlete.

— Inconsistent with his ability to sustain as a blocker.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 46 REC, 450 YDS (9.8 AVG), 3 TD





Video Play Button Videos you might like

NOTES

— 2021 first-team All-Big Ten

— Grandfather Barry Alvarez is former football head coach and athletic director at the University of Wisconsin.





OVERALL

Ferguson is a tight end who can do a lot of things well but is not an overwhelming athlete or blocker. He is a solid route-runner with good body control and hands to adjust for throws away from his body or through contact.

As a blocker, Ferguson wins with good technique and adequate play strength and does enough to project to be able to stay in-line at the next level. But he can struggle to sustain against longer and stronger defenders. He is a smart player who maximizes his traits by playing fast through knowing his assignment, which lets him be an efficient player as both a blocker and receiver.

Overall, Ferguson does a lot of things as a blocker and receiver to be useful for NFL teams. He has enough size and strength to become a starting Y on first and second down. Ferguson will be a quarterback’s best friend on underneath throws because of his reliable hands and catching range. He will likely never have plays designed for him, but coaches won’t blink if the ball does go his way. His average athleticism might limit his special teams upside, but he has the toughness and smarts to potentially carve out a role there as well.





GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Kroft





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice