Coby Bryant NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Cincinnati CB

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’1”

WEIGHT: 198





POSITIVES

— Shows to have good movement skills for his length and size.

— Sinks hips well, with ability to shadow receivers in breaks.

— Good breaking ability when allowed time to see the ball thrown.

— Ball skills to play ball in the air. Fights through reception point.

— Very good competitor. Short memory and never backs down.





NEGATIVES

— Lacks some overall flexibility. Hip tightness with trouble flipping hips.

— Can be slow out of breaks, taking a few extra steps at times.

— Lacks physicality in the run game. Chooses to run around blocks, especially with bigger blockers.

— Poor tackling in the open field. Dives at receivers, not always securing tackles.





2021 STATISTICS

— 14 Games, 44 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 FF





NOTES

— Four-year starter

— Invited to 2022 Senior Bowl

— 2021 Jim Thorpe Award Winner





OVERALL

Coby Bryant is a long athletic corner who has been half of the dynamic Cincinnati secondary over the past few seasons, with Ahmad Gardner. Though he may be the lesser known cornerback, he has similar skills that aid to his cover ability. Standing at 6’1” he has the length desired at the next level with good movement skills to go with it. Although he shows some tightness when flipping his hips, he is able to open and run; carrying most receivers deep. When playing in off coverage, he does a very good job of seeing the quarterback, through the receiver and getting out of breaks to play the ball. Although he plays with a good feel for the position, he struggles with his change of direction at times, falling susceptible to double moves and shiftier receivers. Bryant has shown good ball skills and timing; with the ability to stay calm when playing the ball in the air.

When playing the run game, he shows the willingness to get involved but lacks desired strength to set the edge. Oftentimes he can get pushed around by both receivers and linemen. Though he is able to disengage and find the ball, he can be soft on the edge; preferring to defeat most blocks with speed. He does well tackling when filling running lanes, delivering a good blow on contact. Although he is willing, he struggles tackling in space at times. His lack of flexibility can show up, causing him to hop and not be fluid—and diving at the ball carrier’s legs. Ultimately, Bryant has both the length and cover skills to perform at the next level. He will have to continue to get stronger and play with more physicality in the run game. With the ability to play in press and off coverage, he will add depth to a team’s roster; and possibly compete for a starting job in his rookie season.





GRADE: 7.4 (3rd Round: High-Level Backup/Potential Starter)

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Norman





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings