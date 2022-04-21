Tycen Anderson NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Toledo Safety

Michael Chang/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1 7/8"

WEIGHT: 209

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 33"

WINGSPAN: 6'6 7/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.36

3-CONE: 6.64

SHUTTLE: 4.28

VERTICAL: 35.5"

BROAD: 10'3"





POSITIVES

— Explosive athlete with very good measurables. Had an outstanding combine where he showed his ability to run and jump.

— Has very good feet for a bigger defensive back. Can flip his hips and run with receivers.

— Shows a quick reaction to what he sees. Tracks the ball-carrier like a missile. Has a high motor and runs through his target.

— Uses his size and strength to take on blockers. He looks to bully smaller blockers back into the ball. Has shown the ability to shock blockers, disengage and make a play.





NEGATIVES

— Raw player who has inconsistent technique in pass coverage.

— Has some lateral tightness when playing man coverage. Plays with a high pad level, causing him to round his breaks.

— Has average ball awareness and ball skills downfield. Often loses track of the ball when downfield.





2021 STATISTICS

10G, 44 TOT, 2 TFL, 1 SK, 2 PBU, 1 FF





NOTES

— 2020: 2nd Team All-MAC

— 3-year starter (2019, 2020, 2021)





OVERALL

Tycen Anderson is an athletic safety with the versatility to play at multiple levels. Through his career, he has shown the ability to cover down over the slot, as well as play the deep safety. A long rangy player with close-to-ideal size, he was able to record one of the top 40 times for his position at the NFL Combine. Running a 4.36 and broad jumping 123”, he was able to confirm the explosiveness that jumped out on film. A raw player, Anderson can show a ridgid backpedal when playing from deep. When closer to the line of scrimmage, he tends to play a little high and hop around before triggering. Although, with that said, he is a special athlete who can't be denied.

When playing the run, he does a very good job of flowing to the ball. He has the patience to sift through trash to find the ball, as well as the strength to take on blocks. He uses his hands well to control blockers to either push back into the ball-carrier's lap or to quickly shed and get to the ball. He shows a good burst and closing speed when close to the ball-carrier but can get over extended when trying to readjust angles. These often lead to shoestring or missed tackles.

When playing in coverage, he has the feet and speed to cover receivers vertically from the slot. His tightness can show up when shiftier receivers threaten him laterally. Although he can carry receivers deep, he tends to struggle locating and playing the ball. When playing in underneath coverage, Anderson can occasionally lose track of his threats, being forced to play the ball in the air instead of getting a jump on the throw.

Ultimately, with his undeniable athletic ability, Anderson will have an opportunity to show what he can do at the next level. That's most likely as a role player on special teams, but if given the chance, he can find a role as a big nickel or a backup player. He will need to improve his coverage skills to round his game out for the next level.





GRADE: 6.6 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Deionte Thompson





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings