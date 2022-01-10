Haskell Garrett NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Ohio State DL

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 300





POSITIVES

— Good first step. Can shoot gaps right off the snap.

— Good flexibility. Knows how to get low and bend through blocks.

— Shows the ability to get skinny and fight through double-teams at times.

— Above-average understanding of how to beat blocks and anchor versus double-teams. Has multiple answers.

— Flashes quick hands. Better when swiping than punching.

— Best as a pass-rusher when he can find space and use it to his advantage.





NEGATIVES

— Poor lower-body strength. Too often blown off the ball versus the run.

— Anchor does not match technique when it comes to handling double-teams.

— Below-average upper body strength. Little pop in his punch.

— Hand usage needs work. Too often latches on to blockers instead of striking them.

— Pass rushing is limited to finesse moves. Does not have strong hand usage or powerful legs.





2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 22 TOT, 7 TFL, 5.5 SK, 2 FR





NOTES

— Survived a gunshot to the face in August 2020 while breaking up an altercation.

— 2021 first-team All-Big Ten.

— Two-year starter.

— 4-star recruit in 2017.





OVERALL

Garrett is a run-of-the-mill penetrating 3-technique. At Ohio State, he saw time at both 1-tech and 3-tech but will not be able to play much 1-tech in the NFL. Garrett wins as a 3-tech thanks to his first step and pliability. Though he does not come off the ball and pop offensive linemen, he does fire off the ball into gaps with enough burst to be a problem for offenses.

Garrett's flexibility and body control are also huge pluses. Not only does he do well to dip under blocks, but he also understands how to make himself skinny by turning his chest away from contact. He flashes quick, violent hands, especially with his two-handed swipe, though it would be nice to see that and other moves more often.

But Garrett's strength and anchor are not up to NFL standards. Though he actually has an impressive understanding of how to beat or handle blocks in different ways, he does not have the strength to control them. He lacks any sort of pop behind his initial punch, for one.

Garrett tends to latch on to blockers instead of really hitting them. he also gets washed in the run game by single blocks, particularly down blocks. He also struggles to settle down and shed blockers once they get engaged. Double-teams are an issue for him as well because of his anchor, though he does show the understanding of when to just get a knee in the ground and eat up space rather than fight a losing battle.

Garrett could be a rotational and sub-package player early in his career thanks to his quickness and flexibility. However, he needs to add a significant amount of strength in both his upper and lower body to become a functional run defender. Until that happens, it is tough to imagine his being a full-time starter.





GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 131

POSITION RANK: DL12

PRO COMPARISON: Trysten Hill





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen