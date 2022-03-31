Chasen Hines NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for LSU IOL

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 3/4"

WEIGHT: 327

HAND: 9 7/8"

ARM: 33 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'9 3/8"





40-YARD DASH: 5.22

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 30.5"

BROAD: 9'0"





POSITIVES

— Explodes into contact with very good square power to uproot and displace defenders on down, base and angle-drive blocks.

— Thick, compact build with good burst on the move to line up and deliver jarring force as a puller.

— Can brace, engage his core and anchor against the bull rush when his hands are inside.

— Provides a physical, imposing presence when uncovered in pass protection.





NEGATIVES

— Marginal control and sustain on blocks due to persistently low, wide and late hand placement.

— Bad habit of leaning into contact and getting slipped for clean, easy penetration.

— Tardy passing off stunts; tends to get caught too long on the penetrator, letting the looper cross his face.





2021 STATISTICS

Video Play Button Videos you might like

- Seven starts at RG.





NOTES

— Former 4-star two-way line recruit who originally committed to LSU as a defensive tackle out of Marshall High School in Marshall, Texas.

— Made the switch to the offensive line in preseason camp of his true freshman season in 2018 and saw action in eight games (286 snaps) on the interior, including one start at left guard.

— Finished with 18 career starts; 18 at right guard, one at left guard and was a backup at center during the 2019 season.

— Weighed in at 327 at the combine, 23 pounds under his listed playing weight of 350.

OVERALL

Chasen Hines was a two-year starter in LSU's spread, multiple-run scheme that featured zone and gap concepts. Hines was part of a line that started 11 different players and had nine different starting lineups in 2021. He has a stout, compact build with good arm length and very good square power.

Hines wins by using his natural leverage and immense natural power to create movement on base, down and angle-drive blocks with the juice to locate targets at the second level and as a puller. He can deliver booming force on contact but plays with erratic body control and shoddy hand placement that causes him to get slipped and fall off blocks far too easily.

In pass protection, Hines is light on his feet and has the core strength to create stopping power against the bull rush. However, he has a tendency to lean, and unreliable use of hands negate his ability to latch and gain leverage on shifty rushers. He provides thump when uncovered to clean the pocket, but he's often a tick late processing stunts and late-loopers.

Overall, Hines has the stature, physicality and natural power to be a wrecking ball in a downhill run game, with the core strength and stopping power to anchor against the bull rush. His inexperience coupled with sloppy habits results in an inability to control and sustain blocks consistently, which he'll need to clean up to earn a role and stick on a roster.





GRADE: 5.9 (Round 6- Backup/Draftable)

PRO COMPARISON: Earl Watford





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn