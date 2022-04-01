Bo Melton NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Rutgers WR

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 189

HAND: 9"

ARM: 31 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'4 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.34

3-CONE: 6.98

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 38"

BROAD: 10'1"





POSITIVES

— Good burst with the ball in his hands. Gets the most out of gadget plays. Flashes some explosive-play ability after the catch.

— Tough and willing to scrap with larger defenders when blocking.

— Adequate hands as a pass-catcher.

— Valuable special teams player in college.





NEGATIVES

— Average size and can have issues facing press.

— Wavers on his routes. Inconsistent path can mess with concept timing.





2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 55 REC, 618 YDS (11.2 AVG), 3 TD





OVERALL

Melton is an athletic receiver with burst who can create yards after the catch, but he is inconsistent as a route runner at this point in time. His production was limited because of erratic quarterback play, but he did make the most of the opportunities he was given, including on gadget plays like jet sweeps.

Overall, Melton is a tough player with above-average hands and catching range who competes on a snap-to-snap basis. He has issues winning versus press coverage and will need to continue to refine his route-running to become a more consistent player. He is a competitive player who will bring special teams value as a gunner and on other units very early in his career. And he has enough athleticism and gives enough effort that there can still be some potential to tap into as a No. 4-type receiver who can align across the formation and make spot appearances when needed. Melton has all the makings of being a special teams ace if he gets the opportunity to do so, with enough upside for more useful snaps in the right situation.





GRADE: 6.4 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Seth Roberts





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice