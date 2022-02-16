JT Woods NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Baylor S

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1¾"

WEIGHT: 188





POSITIVES

— Big, physically imposing player with a long frame to add more weight.

— High-motor athlete with great pursuit to the ball. Quickly gets rid of blockers in his path.

— Strong tackler who engulfs the ball-carrier. Explodes through contact to deliver a blow.

— Shows good IQ and awareness when playing in zone coverage. Vision to play the quarterback while feeling receivers in his zone. Ball skills to play the ball in the air.





NEGATIVES

— Long strider who often needs a few steps to get going. Best when moving in a straight line. Struggles with change of direction and lateral movement.

— Plays with high pad level that affects his breaks and movement skills when in coverage.

— Stiff when flipping hips. Shows up most when in deep coverage.





2021 STATISTICS

14 G, 57 TKL, 4.5 TFL, 5 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FR





NOTES

— Four-year player.

— All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2021.





OVERALL

JT Woods is a long-limbed athlete with great height for his position. He has a thin frame that still has room to add weight.

Woods is an impressive athlete who does his best when moving linearly. He has a smooth backpedal when deep and nice burst out of his breaks. He's a long strider who has good speed when he's able to open up and run, although he may take a few extra steps to get to top speed.

When in coverage, Woods does best on short and medium routes. While playing man, his high pad level can lead him to rounding breaks and showing some tightness when turning and moving laterally.

Woods does a very good job of reading the quarterback’s eyes and anticipating routes, which allows him to get a great jump on the ball. He also has good tracking ability and is able to high-point the ball, catching it away from his body and plucking it out of the air.

When playing the run game, Woods excels at triggering toward what he sees. Coming down like his hair is on fire, he quickly closes ground on the ball-carrier, delivering vicious blows at times. He is a strong tackler who allows minimal extra yards when he is able to wrap up.

Woods also uses his hands well to take on and disengage from blockers while quickly finding the ball. Although he takes good angles, he can get broken down when he's forced to stop his feet and redirect laterally.

Woods has the physical tools to succeed in the NFL, but his lack of lateral movement may cause issues against more elite athletes. With his size and speed, he has the opportunity to find a role on special teams while he continues to develop as a defensive back.





GRADE: 6.7 (4th Round - Potential Role Player)

PRO COMPARISON: Deon Bush





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings