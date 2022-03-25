Troy Andersen NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Montana State LB

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3 1/2"

WEIGHT: 243

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 32 1/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'5 3/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.42

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 36"

BROAD: 10'8"





POSITIVES

— Great frame. Tall, long build that has been filled out well.

— Great speed. Legit sideline-to-sideline ability.

— Good vision and trigger outside the tackles. Kills perimeter runs and screens.

— Flashes the ability to slip blocks in space with length and quickness.

— Versatile athlete. Formerly converted from QB, RB and S.





NEGATIVES

— Below-average change of direction and fluidity.

— Struggles playing downhill. Rarely triggers as quickly as he needs to. Misses opportunities for run-throughs.

— Poor block deconstruction. Shies away from contact; struggles to play blocks head on.

— Rarely tackles head up. Takes awkward angles and dives a bit too often.

— Coverage is a work in progress. Has the speed but needs to get comfortable at the position.





2021 STATISTICS

15 G, 147 TOT, 14 TFL, 2 SK, 1 FR, 2 INT





NOTES

— Played QB, RB and S at Montana State before converting to LB full-time in 2019.

— Two-year starter. (COVID-19 pandemic canceled Montana State's 2020 campaign.)

— 2018 first-team Big Sky (as a QB).

— 2019 first-team Big Sky.

— 2021 Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.

OVERALL

Troy Andersen is a freshly converted linebacker who is more flash than substance right now.

Andersen's game is defined by speed and comfort in space. A tall, well-built linebacker, Andersen still flies sideline-to-sideline and has some of the best range in the class. Andersen's speed shows up best against perimeter runs and screens because they give him a longer runway and more space to work around blockers. His trigger is also much quicker against plays to the outside.

However, Andersen's play between the tackles has a long way to go. Despite his larger frame, Andersen does not take contact well in the run game. He often slows down before taking on blocks and rarely jolts offensive linemen with a strong punch. Andersen loses ground more often than he takes it away. Additionally, Andersen tends to trigger slower against inside runs, accentuating some of his issues with taking on blocks.

In coverage, Andersen is a work in progress, but the tools are exciting. Andersen has the long speed and length to be an effective piece, especially if asked to carry players vertically. That said, Andersen runs hot and cold with his zone spacing right now and may still be getting used to playing coverage from a linebacker spot rather than at safety.

Andersen's best fit is in a Brandon Staley-style of defense that emphasizes a linebacker's ability to run and play in space. He could also play WILL in a 4-3. That being said, Andersen will need time to get more comfortable playing between the tackles and iron out his coverage skills before taking over a starting role. Andersen is an athletic developmental option who can be a core special teamer early on.





GRADE: 6.3 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Kevin Reddick

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen