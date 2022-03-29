James Cook NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Georgia RB

Steven Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 199

HAND: 9 3/8"

ARM: 30 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'4 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.42

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 33"

BROAD: 10'4"





POSITIVES

— Good overall athlete with the speed to get to the edge and burst on the second level. Can take plays the distance with the ball in his hands.

— Very good hands out of the backfield. Natural catcher of the football.

—.Good route runner. Legit weapon on designed pass plays going his way.

— Good balance and body control. Really flashes when adjusting for passes.





NEGATIVES

— Just OK vision. Can look to bounce runs too often.

— Below-average size will limit his touch upside and ability to run between the tackles.





2021 STATISTICS

15 G, 113 ATT, 728 YDS (6.4 AVG), 7 TD, 27 REC, 284 YDS, 4 TD





NOTES

— Brother of Vikings RB Dalvin Cook





OVERALL

Cook can create explosive plays as both a runner and a receiver from the running back position. He is a viable weapon as a pass catcher, with the ability to split out and create mismatches on linebackers asked to cover him. He is a smooth route-runner who plays with balance and can consistently come out of his route breaks staying friendly towards the quarterback. Cook also has very good hands and flashes the body control to adjust for throws away from his body.

As a runner, Cook is a good athlete with the burst and long speed to take runs the distance. He will at times look to bounce runs too often. Attempting to try to use his speed instead of setting up runs in between the tackles. He is also more of a smooth, straight-line runner with the ball in his hands. Again attempting to use his speed rather than quickness to make defenders miss in the phonebooth.

Overall, Cook projects as a passing-down back who would be best part of a committee or rotation at the NFL level. He can create mismatches in the passing game because of his route running and hands and has the explosive play ability to warrant some touches in the run game. But his lack of consistent vision and below-average size will limit the down-to-down touches he can likely handle at the next level. He will also have to improve on his pass protection to help solidify his role at the next level.





GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Tevin Coleman





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice