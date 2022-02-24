Kyren Williams NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Notre Dame RB

Douglas Stringer/IconSportswire

HEIGHT: 5’9”

WEIGHT: 199





POSITIVES

— Good athlete with very good quickness and balance to make defenders miss in tight spaces. Fights to stay upright despite contact.

— Consistently runs with the right tempo to let blocks develop. Has the burst to plant his foot and take advantage of holes created. Knows when to lower his shoulder and get north.

— Tough runner despite smaller frame.

— Very good route-runner with flashes of an advanced route tree.

— Good hands. Comfortable snatching the ball.

— Excellent in pass protection. Eyes constantly go to the right place for his assignment and is a very willing blocker.

— Has experience returning punts.





NEGATIVES

— On the smaller side for the position.





2021 STATISTICS

204 ATT, 1,002 YDS (4.9 AVG), 14 TD, 42 REC, 359 YDS, 3 TD





NOTES

— 2021 All-American (Sporting News).

— 2020 second team All-ACC.

— 2020 ACC Rookie of the Year.





OVERALL

Kyren Williams has an interesting combination of traits that will give him value for whatever NFL team selects him.

Williams has good vision in the run game and shows an understanding for various run concepts. He will press the hole when needed or throttle back to allow his blocks to develop. He does not dance in the backfield, and he knows when to get north.

Williams is also a good overall athlete with the quickness and burst to take advantage of holes created. He is a complete back who will provide value on passing downs right away. Williams is a comfortable catcher of the ball who flashes the ability to run more advanced routes when split out as a receiver. He is also a very good pass protector, with good eyes to find potential blitzers and the toughness and physicality to meet defenders and sustain on his blocks.

Williams is an undersized back whose touches will have to be capped in the NFL. He will almost certainly have to be part of a committee or paired with another back who can eat a portion of the overall touches to limit his wear and tear. He also has only above-average long speed. He isn’t slow, but he isn't a true home run hitter who can take any run the distance.

Overall, Williams will be able to contribute right away for any NFL team as a passing-down back because of his receiving and pass-protection abilities. He will enter the league as one of its better pass-catching backs. Williams has enough juice to make defenders miss and create yards after the catch and is also a tough runner between the tackles.

Although he lacks size and his touches will always have to be monitored, Williams is a complete three-down back with some punt return ability that any NFL team should find useful. If he's paired with a bigger back, he would help form a dynamic 1-2 punch for any team.





GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: James White





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice