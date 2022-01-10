Jalen Tolbert NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for South Alabama WR

Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 190





POSITIVES

— Good height and length for the position.

— Good long speed and burst with the ball in his hands. Can take the top off the defense with vertical routes.

— Above-average catching range. Flashes ability to extend away from his body and also high-point throws.

— Has experience working from the slot. Primarily working on intermediate and deep routes.





NEGATIVES

— Needs work as a route-runner. Best working north and south.

— Inconsistent hands with throws at his body.

— Effort and finish can be lacking as a blocker.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 82 REC, 1,474 YDS (18.0 AVG), 8 TD





NOTES

— 2021 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

— 2021 first-team All-Sun Belt.

— 2020 first-team All-Sun Belt.





OVERALL

Jlane Tolbert is a tall receiver with good length who primarily worked from the outside in college, although he has some experience working from the slot. He is best on intermediate and deep routes that allow him to use his good build-up long speed. He also flashes burst with the ball in his hands when he gets the ball underneath.

Tolbert is inconsistent getting in and out of his breaks when asked to run more advanced routes or anything underneath because of an average ability to sink, but he's able to beat more handsy defenders with his core strength and balance. He is inconsistent on his route details at this point in time, drifting away from the quarterback after breaking inside on routes like digs and posts.

Tolbert flashes above-average catching range with the ability to high-point throws above his body and some flair for spectacular catches like one-handed receptions. He also flashes body control on throws like back-shoulders and having to adjust for poorly thrown balls. He did have some drops happen with throws at his body, which is common for longer-armed receivers.

Overall, Tolbert projects as an outside receiver who is best taking the top off the defense on vertical passing concepts or on in-breakers where he can keep his longer legs going. He doesn't make many defenders miss in a phone booth, but he does have the burst to split defenders after making the catch on screens and shorter throws. His ball skills will be useful in the red zone and on contested catches where he can utilize his length and body control.

Tolbert will need to continue to work on his route details and consistency to earn more of a role, and his overall effort needs to be more consistent to be a special teams contributor. He will likely start his career as a No. 4 receiver, but he still has room to grow as a player because of his height and overall athleticism.





GRADE: 6.7 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 113

POSITION RANK: WR18

PRO COMPARISON: Leonard Hankerson





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice