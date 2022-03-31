Rachaad White NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Arizona State RB

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0 3/8"

WEIGHT: 214

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 31 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'3 3/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.48

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 38"

BROAD: 10'5"





POSITIVES

— Good height with a solid build. Can handle runs between the tackles.

— Patient with his run tempo. Consistently able to set up his blockers before bursting through the hole.

— Very good balance, both when jump-cutting and through contact. Can start and stop quickly and has good burst getting north.

—.Very good body control and hands as a receiver. Can adjust for catches out of the backfield.

— Willing blocker.





NEGATIVES

— Can be almost too patient on his runs and gets caught running high.

— Limited pass-protection experience.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 182 ATT, 1,000 YDS (5.5 AVG), 15 TD, 43 REC, 456 YDS, 1 TD





NOTES

— JUCO transfer.

— 2021 second-team All-Pac-12.





OVERALL

Rachaad White has good size and athleticism for the running back position. He runs with patience and knows how to tempo his pace to set up his blockers.

White has the burst and explosiveness to take advantage of the holes he creates and can consistently maximize his blocks. Paired with his excellent balance and body control, it lets him run through arm tackles and get to the second level quickly.

White is a very good receiver out of the backfield. His body control shows up again when adjusting for passes away from his body and resetting to get yards after the catch. He has very good hands and is a valid option on a nice variety of routes. While White is a willing blocker, he will have to continue his polish and technique as a pass protector to help his value on passing downs.

Overall, White is an intriguing blend of size, athleticism and three-down ability who can contribute early and grow into a featured role. His combination of traits, patience and vision as a runner makes him effective in different blocking schemes. He is dangerous as a receiver, and his upside as a pass protector can keep him on the field in whatever situation is needed. Even though White is an older prospect, he does not have too much tread on his tires, and his build should allow him to eat a good amount of touches in a game if needed. He can be a useful player early with enough ability for much more.





GRADE: 7.4 (High-level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Onterrio Smith





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice