Braxton Jones NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Southern Utah OT

Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'7"

WEIGHT: 310





POSITIVES

— Excellent arm length to establish first meaningful contact on defenders.

— Solid run-blocker who runs his feet through contact with tight hand placement and strong hands to control and steer defenders.

— Plays with an aggressive demeanor and flashes some impressive rotational power and torque to create lift and tip defenders over in the running game.

— Processes line games quickly to sort out the most dangerous threat, pass and pick-up stunts.





NEGATIVES

— High cut frame and straight-legged, upright playing style that leaves him vulnerable to getting overextended and pulled off balance.

— Minimal range in pass protection. Consistently opens up his hips early against wide rush angles and creates soft edges.

— Lets too much air under his feet when he kicks in his pass sets, limiting his stopping power and ability to anchor on command.

— Tends to catch rather than strike in pass protection, giving easy access to his frame.





2021 STATISTICS

— 11 starts at left tackle.

— First-team All-Big Sky and All-FCS selection.





NOTES

— 2-star offensive tackle prospect with three letters in football and two in basketball at Murray High School in Salt Lake City.

— 29 career starts.





OVERALL

Jones is a three-year starter in Southern Utah's zone-based run scheme and has a high-cut, upright playing style and prototypical arm length. Jones excels as a run-blocker, running his feet through contact with tight, strong hands to clench up defenders, steer and control them through the whistle. He flashes some impressive torque to create lift and tilt defenders off balance, with an aggressive, physical demeanor to finish.

Jones struggles to stay square, centered and rooted in the ground in pass protection due to his marginal range to get to his landmarks against wide rush angles, forcing him to open his hips early and create soft edges. This also limits his ability to anchor when rushers convert speed to power, and he has a tendency to catch rather than strike, giving easy access to his frame and inside shoulder.

Overall, Jones has the length, grip strength and competitive toughness to warrant a look as a draftable backup quality prospect. His technique from the ground up needs to be revamped in pass protection for him to have a chance to stick long-term.





GRADE: 5.9 (Backup/Draftable - 6th-7th round)

OVERALL RANK: 163

POSITION RANK: OT18

PRO COMPARISON: Isaiah Prince





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn