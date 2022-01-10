Hassan Haskins NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Michigan RB

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’1”

WEIGHT: 220





POSITIVES

— Good height and size for the position.

— Runs with good tempo and patience.

— Very good in pass protection. Shows understanding of his responsibilities and is a willing blocker.

— Above-average lateral quickness.

— Competitive and tough player. Runs hard and brings effort on every play.

— Good hands when working out of the backfield.





NEGATIVES

— Average burst and long speed when working through the hole.

— Runs high with a narrow base and can get tripped up easily.





2021 STATISTICS

14 G, 270 ATT, 1,327 YDS (4.9 AVG), 20 TD, 18 REC, 131 YDS



NOTES

— 2021 first team All-Big Ten





OVERALL

Haskins is a competitive and tough running back with good size and build. He plays with a good understanding of whichever run concept is being utilized as well as his responsibilities as a pass protector. Haskins’ best trait is as a pass protector. He plays with very good eyes and is a willing blocker, meeting his blitzer in the hole and consistently sustaining on his block. As a runner, he plays with good tempo and patience for letting his blocks develop before driving forward.

Haskins tends to run high when going through the hole on run plays and with a narrow base. He can be brought down a bit too easily from side and shoelace tackles because of this. He also has just OK long speed and is more of an efficient than explosive runner, getting what’s blocked for him.

Overall, Haskins will be useful on many NFL teams as a passing-down No. 2 or 3 running back because of his ability to pass protect and his steadiness in the run game and as a pass-catcher. He lacks the burst, quickness and overall juice teams would want from their main back or even in a featured role in a rotation. But he is an efficient runner who has the tempo and vision to get what’s blocked for him, which can take a couple of carries a game. Haskins is also a tough and competitive player and plays with enough awareness that he can be a solid contributor on special teams as a rookie.





GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 134

POSITION RANK: RB13

PRO COMPARISON: Dare Ogunbowale





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice