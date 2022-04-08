2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Rankings as Draft NearsApril 8, 2022
2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Rankings as Draft Nears
The talent evaluation portion of the 2022 NFL draft is in the home stretch as pro days wind down and official team visits ensue.
Draft boards are almost entirely set as everyone dots their I's and crosses their T's. Bleacher Report is doing the same with the latest update to our top 250 prospects and positional rankings.
Significant movement shouldn't be expected. After all, these assessments are eight months in the making.
However, a little bit of wiggle room does exist based on the latest developments with less than three weeks remaining until the April 28-30 event begins in Las Vegas.
The B/R scouting department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds in playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft:
Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides breakdowns on Twitter. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik joined the team this year and contributes to Football Outsiders and OddsChecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, often on social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and teams in the Big Ten and Sun Belt Conferences.
Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He covered the draft since 2004 for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall
9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round
7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round
7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round
6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round
6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round
5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent
4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent
3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent
Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.
Top 250
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the scouts.
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (9.2)
2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9.0)
3. Drake London, WR, USC (9.0)
4. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State (8.9)
5. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (8.9)
6. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (8.9)
7. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (8.9)
8. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (8.9)
9. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (8.8)
10. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (8.7)
11. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (8.6)
12. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (8.6)
13. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (8.5)
14. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (8.5)
15. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (8.5)
16. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (8.4)
17. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4)
18. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (8.4)
19. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (8.4)
20. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (8.3)
21. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
22. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.2)
23. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1)
24. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (8.1)
25. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
26. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (8.0)
27. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (8.0)
28. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (8.0)
29. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (8.0)
30. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (8.0)
31. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
32. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0)
33. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (8.0)
34. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (7.9)
35. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.9)
36. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (7.9)
37. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (7.9)
38. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (7.8)
39. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.8)
40. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (7.8)
41. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.8)
42. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8)
43. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7)
44. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.7)
45. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.7)
46. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.6)
47. Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.6)
48. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.6)
49. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.6)
50. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.5)
51. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (7.5)
52. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.5)
53. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (7.5)
54. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (7.5)
55. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
56. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
57. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5)
58. Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.5)
59. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.5)
60. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (7.4)
61. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (7.4)
62. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
63. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (7.4)
64. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4)
65. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (7.4)
66. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
67. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.4)
68. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (7.4)
69. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.4)
70. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
71. Nick Cross, S, Maryland (7.4)
72. Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (7.3)
73. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3)
74. Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3)
75. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
76. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.3)
77. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.3)
78. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.3)
79. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3)
80. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (7.2)
81. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (7.2)
82. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.2)
83. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
84. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (7.2)
85. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.2)
86. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
87. Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
88. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.2)
89. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (7.2)
90. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (7.2)
91. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
92. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
93. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (7.1)
94. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (7.1)
95. Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska (7.1)
96. Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga (7.1)
97. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
98. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.1)
99. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.1)
100. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.1)
101. Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (7.1)
102. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.1)
103. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.0)
104. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.0)
105. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M (7.0)
106. Alex Wright, Edge, UAB (7.0)
107. Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss (7.0)
108. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (7.0)
109. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
110. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (7.0)
111. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (7.0)
112. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.9)
113. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (6.9)
114. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (6.9)
115. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
116. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9)
117. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
118. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (6.9)
119. Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee (6.9)
120. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.9)
121. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (6.9)
122. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (6.9)
123. Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M (6.9)
124. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee (6.8)
125. Tyree Johnson, Edge, Texas A&M (6.8)
126. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (6.8)
127. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.8)
128. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (6.8)
129. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.8)
130. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (6.8)
131. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (6.8)
132. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
133. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami of Ohio (6.7)
134. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska (6.7)
135. Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina (6.7)
136. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
137. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
138. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6.7)
139. JT Woods, S, Baylor (6.7)
140. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (6.7)
141. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.7)
142. Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest (6.6)
143. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State (6.6)
144. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
145. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.6)
146. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (6.6)
147. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky (6.5)
148. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (6.5)
149. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (6.5)
150. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (6.5)
151. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
152. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (6.5)
153. James Cook, RB, Georgia (6.5)
154. Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin (6.5)
155. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (6.5)
156. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.5)
157. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
158. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (6.4)
159. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (6.4)
160. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee (6.4)
161. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (6.4)
162. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (6.4)
163. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
164. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
165. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.4)
166. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (6.4)
167. Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma (6.4)
168. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (6.4)
169. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (6.4)
170. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
171. E.J. Perry, QB, Brown (6.4)
172. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame (6.4)
173. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (6.4)
174. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA (6.4)
175. Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (6.4)
176. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (6.4)
177. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
178. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
179. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (6.3)
180. Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma (6.3)
181. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
182. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.3)
183. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (6.3)
184. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.3)
185. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (6.3)
186. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (6.3)
187. Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech (6.3)
188. Tre Williams, Edge, Arkansas (6.2)
189. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State (6.2)
190. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (6.2)
191. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (6.2)
192. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (6.2)
193. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky (6.2)
194. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (6.2)
195. Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio (6.2)
196. Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State (6.1)
197. Christopher Hinton Jr., DL, Michigan (6.1)
198. Dare Rosenthal, OT, LSU (6.1)
199. Andrew Stueber, IOL, Michigan (6.1)
200. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (6.1)
201. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (6.1)
202. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (6.1)
203. Ben Brown, IOL, Ole Miss (6.0)
204. MarkQuese Bell, S, Florida A&M (6.0)
205. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA (6.0)
206. Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
207. Noah Ellis, DL, Idaho (6.0)
208. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (6.0)
209. Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama (6.0)
210. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah (6.0)
211. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.0)
212. C.J. Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.0)
213. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (6.0)
214. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State (6.0)
215. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (6.0)
216. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (5.9)
217. Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky (5.9)
218. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (5.9)
219. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (5.9)
220. Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford (5.9)
221. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (5.9)
222. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (5.9)
223. James Empey, IOL, BYU (5.9)
224. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (5.9)
225. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (5.9)
226. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (5.9)
227. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina (5.9)
228. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (5.9)
229. Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State (5.9)
230. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (5.9)
231. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (5.9)
232. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF (5.9)
233. Devon Williams, WR, Oregon (5.9)
234. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (5.9)
235. Carson Wells, LB, Colorado (5.8)
236. Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami (5.8)
237. Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham (5.8)
238. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State (5.8)
239. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (5.8)
240. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (5.7)
241. Cordell Volson, IOL, North Dakota State (5.7)
242. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State (5.7)
243. Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State (5.7)
244. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (5.7)
245. Jeremiah Moon, Edge, Florida (5.7)
246. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (5.7)
247. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (5.7)
248. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
249. Nate Landman, LB, Colorado (5.6)
250. Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State (5.6)
Quarterbacks
Moving Up: Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder
Ridder is arguably the most mature prospect among this year's quarterback class. That applies to both his on-field development and leadership qualities. During the interview process and visits, team officials have reportedly been blown away by Ridder's preparedness and his plan to become a starter as a rookie, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t FanNation's Russ Heltman).
On the field, Ridder presents the best combination of athletic upside and play from the pocket. Cincinnati asked its quarterback to layer throws and make difficult plays. Ridder's ball placement can be a tad erratic, but he's the most pro-ready option among the incoming crop.
Moving Down: North Carolina's Sam Howell
Howell did nothing wrong over the last month or so. However, his status compared to others in the class should always be taken into consideration. As Ridder and Liberty's Malik Willis impress teams (in completely different ways), Howell has held relatively steady, which means he's falling further behind the rest of the class.
Ridder, Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and even Ole Miss' Matt Corral all seem to be in the first-round mix to one extent or another. Howell is lagging behind.
—Sobleski
1. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4)
2. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.6)
3. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (7.4)
4. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3)
5. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.2)
6. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
7. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.8)
8. E.J. Perry, QB, Brown (6.4)
9. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (6.4)
10. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (6.1)
11. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (5.7)
Running Backs
Moving Up: Florida's Dameon Pierce
A bit of a butterfly effect occurred when it came to one running back prospect disappointing and another building momentum. In this case, BYU's Tyler Allgeier saw his status sink ever so slightly after failing to test particularly well.
Pierce didn't exactly light the world on fire and posted similar numbers to Allgeier, but the latter brings the same type of physicality to the position and is also a tenacious pass-blocker. Pierce is an extremely powerful runner with excellent contact balance and the ability to be a true three-down back.
Moving Down: Notre Dame's Kyren Williams
A defined role awaits Williams. The underclassman appeared to be a tailor-made third-down/hybrid back in today's pass-first world. But a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the combine certainly didn't help Williams' case.
The back did improve the number at Notre Dame's pro day. However, NFL teams can't overlook the fact that Williams isn't an explosive athlete. Yes, he's a smooth receiver and deserves credit in that area. But evaluators should wonder if he has enough juice to be as effective at the highest level.
—Sobleski
1. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (7.9)
2. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.8)
3. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.4)
4. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (7.4)
5. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.2)
6. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.1)
7. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (6.8)
8. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
9. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
10. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6.7)
11. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (6.6)
12. James Cook, RB, Georgia (6.5)
13. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.5)
14. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA (6.4)
15. Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (6.4)
16. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (6.4)
17. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
18. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (6.3)
19. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (6.3)
20. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (6.2)
21. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.0)
22. C.J. Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.0)
23. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina (5.9)
24. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (5.9)
25. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State (5.8)
Wide Receivers
Moving Up: Western Michigan's Skyy Moore
Moore was once considered under the radar after playing at Western Michigan and declaring for the draft as an underclassman. Closer inspection revealed one of the class' most well-rounded targets. Moore excels at finding soft spots in coverage and making defenders miss in space.
The 5'10", 195-pound receiver with 4.41-second 40-yard-dash speed brings inside-out versatility as well. In an interesting twist, the smallish target actually had the biggest hands (10¼ inches) of any wide receiver at the NFL combine. Moore's floor seems to be extremely high.
Moving Down: Purdue's David Bell
Bell deserves credit for showing up and playing his best against Purdue's top competition. A pair of 200-plus-yard games against Michigan State and Iowa—both of which were ranked among the Top Five programs at the time—is something no other wide receiver in the class can claim.
Yet Bell simply isn't an explosive target. His 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the combine—which he didn't improve upon at the Boilermakers' pro day—will be a sticking point.
—Sobleski
1. Drake London, WR, USC (9.0)
2. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (8.7)
3. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (8.5)
4. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (8.4)
5. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (8.4)
6. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
7. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (8.0)
8. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.9)
9. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.8)
10. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.7)
11. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.5)
12. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.5)
13. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (7.2)
14. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (7.2)
15. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (7.1)
16. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.1)
17. Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (7.1)
18. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (7.0)
19. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (6.9)
20. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (6.9)
21. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (6.8)
22. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.7)
23. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (6.4)
24. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee (6.4)
25. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (6.3)
26. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky (6.3)
27. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (6.3)
28. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (5.9)
29. Devon Williams, WR, Oregon (5.9)
30. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (5.8)
Tight Ends
Moving Up: Virginia's Jelani Woods
Woods will turn 24 during his rookie campaign. Don't let his age fool you, though, because he still presents significant upside. Woods has done as well as any prospect could hope to do during the predraft process.
The onetime quarterback convert dominated the Shrine Bowl. The Oklahoma State transfer showed he's a supreme athlete unlike any other. That isn't hyperbole, either. The 6'7", 259-pound target posted the highest relative athletic score of any tight end over the last 35 years.
Moving Down: Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer
No one wants to pile on as a young man chases aspirations of becoming a professional football player, but it's hard to overlook how disappointing Wydermyer's predraft efforts have been. His workout at Texas A&M's pro day turned into one of the worst ever seen from a tight end.
A one-time standout as an underclassman in the SEC, Wydermyer simply isn't an explosive athlete. At this point, everyone should wonder how far he's going to drop down boards or if he'll even be drafted at all.
—Sobleski
1. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.6)
2. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.5)
3. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (7.5)
4. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
5. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (7.0)
6. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.9)
7. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.8)
8. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (6.8)
9. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.6)
10. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (6.5)
11. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (6.4)
12. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
13. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (6.3)
14. Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio (6.2)
15. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (6.1)
16. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (6.0)
17. Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State (5.9)
18. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (5.9)
Offensive Tackles
Moving Up: Alabama's Evan Neal
Neal has been in contention with North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu to become the top tackle on my board since the fall, but I favored Ekwonu throughout the process. Recently, I settled on Neal overtaking Ekwonu for the top spot because of his polish.
While Ekwonu's run blocking is special, his pass-protection skills are unrefined. Neal is more well-rounded and better with his footwork in pass protection and still brings impactful traits to the run game. Those features—along with a rare blend of size (6'7½", 337 lbs) and mobility, plus positional versatility—allowed Neal to recently solidify himself atop my board.
Moving Down: TCU's Obinna Eze (no longer counted among B/R's Top 250 prospects)
I initially watched Eze in a couple of games early in the season and saw rare size (6'6½", 321 lbs), length (36⅛-inch arms) and decent movement skills. After recently going back to watch three more games later in the season, I saw a breakdown in technique, sluggishness in redirecting and playing high, which got him into a lot of trouble as a pass-protector.
Eze tested fairly well, minus poor agility, and has some intriguing size. But he needs more refinement than I initially saw on film that will require time and a lot of variables to work in his favor for him to stick in the NFL.
—Thorn
1. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9.0)
2. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State (8.9)
3. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (8.5)
4. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (8.0)
5. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (8.0)
6. Daniel Faalele, OT Minnesota (7.6)
7. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (7.4)
8. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.3)
9. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
10. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9)
11. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
12. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (6.9)
13. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.3)
14. Dare Rosenthal, OT, LSU (6.1)
15. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (5.9)
16. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (5.9)
Interior Offensive Linemen
Moving Up: North Carolina's Joshua Ezeudu
Ezeudu checks in as a top-10 guard prospect because of his above-average blend of athletic ability, length, hand-fighting skills and competitive toughness. He also bumped out to left tackle throughout games during the 2021 season and can play there in a pinch as a pro.
Ezeudu needs to work on refitting and sustaining control of blocks more consistently but has the physical traits and demeanor to carve out a role right away and possesses future-starter potential.
Moving Down: Kentucky's Darian Kinnard
While Kinnard's massive frame (6'5", 322 lbs), natural power and nasty, physical demeanor flash on film, his body control, pad level and wild hand placement negate his ability to leverage blocks consistently, thus causing him to fall off and lose control way too often.
Kinnard didn't help his case with poor testing numbers at the combine and hasn't shown any marked improvement during his career despite starting 39 games over the last three seasons, most of which came against SEC opponents. Kinnard will need to dramatically improve his use of leverage and overall technique to maximize his considerable physical tools, which will require going to the perfect situation.
—Thorn
1. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (8.6)
2. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (8.3)
3. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (7.8)
4. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
5. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (7.4)
6. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
7. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.3)
8. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.3)
9. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3)
10. Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
11. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
12. Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska (7.1)
13. Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga (7.1)
14. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (7.0)
15. Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee (6.9)
16. Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina (6.7)
17. Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest (6.6)
18. Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin (6.5)
19. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (6.5)
20. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (6.4)
21. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.3)
22. Andrew Stueber, IOL, Michigan (6.1)
23. Ben Brown, IOL, Ole Miss (6.0)
24. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (5.9)
25. James Empey, IOL, BYU (5.9)
26. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (5.9)
27. Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham (5.8)
28. Cordell Volson, IOL, North Dakota State (5.7)
Defensive Linemen
Moving Up: Tennessee's Matthew Butler
Butler became a bit of a late riser thanks to a good week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Though not the most explosive guy off the ball, Butler has all the lateral quickness, scrappiness and flexibility to be a quality rotational and depth player at 3-tech. By the time the fourth round rolls around, he's exactly the type of role player teams will want.
Moving Down: Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal
No defensive linemen fell significantly in this latest big-board update, but someone has to take the heat. Leal only dropped by a tenth of a point in the grading system, which is not much, but it does push him out of the second round. Leal, for all his movement skills, is an incomplete player and will need to add strength in his lower body to hang in the NFL.
—Klassen
1. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (8.9)
2. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1)
3. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (8.1)
4. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (8.0)
5. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8)
6. Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.6)
7. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5)
8. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.4)
9. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.2)
10. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M (7.0)
11. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee (6.8)
12. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (6.7)
13. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
14. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
15. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame (6.4)
16. Christopher Hinton Jr., DL, Michigan (6.1)
17. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA (6.0)
18. Noah Ellis, DL, Idaho (6.0)
19. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (6.0)
20. Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky (5.9)
21. Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford (5.9)
22. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF (5.9)
23. Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami (5.8)
Edge-Rushers
Moving Up: Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie
Ebiketie did not make a massive jump in terms of his grade, but the change did place him above Michigan's David Ojabo as a late-first-round option. With Ebiketie, the more one thinks about his speed, pass-rush moves, bend and tenacity in run defense compared to other prospects in the same range, he clearly has the best all-around skill set.
Ebiketie also cleared the 90th percentile in both the broad and vertical jumps, which showed more than enough explosiveness to be a difference-maker.
Moving Down: UAB's Alex Wright
Make no mistake: Wright is still a solid player. But his skill set and path to success are probably more linear than initially thought. He is a tall (6'5"), bulky (271 lbs) and powerful edge-rusher who does not have much going for him in terms of attacking the outside shoulder on pass-rushing downs. He'll need the right home to capitalize on his skill, which knocks him down a bit.
—Klassen
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (9.2)
2. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (8.9)
3. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (8.8)
4. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (8.0)
5. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (8.0)
6. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (7.8)
7. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7)
8. Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.5)
9. Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (7.3)
10. Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3)
11. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
12. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
13. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.1)
14. Alex Wright, Edge, UAB (7.0)
15. Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss (7.0)
16. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (6.9)
17. Tyree Johnson, Edge, Texas A&M (6.8)
18. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami of Ohio (6.7)
19. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky (6.5)
20. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
21. Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma (6.3)
22. Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech (6.3)
23. Tre Williams, Edge, Arkansas (6.2)
24. Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State (6.1)
25. Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
26. Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama (6.0)
27. Jeremiah Moon, Edge, Florida (5.7)
Linebackers
Moving Up: Wisconsin's Leo Chenal
Chenal got bumped up a bit during the last big board after he obliterated the NFL combine, but his ascension did not stop there. The longer one stares at the incoming group of linebackers beyond the first tier, the tougher it becomes to bet against a fantastic athlete who comes from a defense known for producing sound, smart and physical players.
Combine all that with Chenal's versatility as a flex player down the edge, and it's easy to see why he could find himself inside among the top-50 prospects.
Moving Down: LSU's Damone Clark
Clark's slide is based purely on health. At the end of March, he underwent spinal fusion surgery, which will likely sideline him for the entirety of his rookie season. A missed year is worth the drop alone, but concerns also exist about back and neck issues lingering. These are especially concerning at a position as physical as linebacker.
Clark is still a firm Day 2 player on film, but obvious health questions make it tough to grade him on talent alone.
—Klassen
1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.2)
2. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0)
3. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (7.9)
4. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (7.9)
5. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (7.5)
6. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
7. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (7.4)
8. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
9. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.0)
10. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.9)
11. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (6.9)
12. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
13. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State (6.6)
14. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (6.5)
15. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.4)
16. Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma (6.4)
17. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (6.4)
18. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (6.3)
19. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State (6.2)
20. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (6.1)
21. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah (6.0)
22. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (6.0)
23. Carson Wells, LB, Colorado (5.8)
24. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (5.7)
25. Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State (5.7)
26. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (5.7)
27. Nate Landman, LB, Colorado (5.6)
Cornerbacks
Moving Up: LSU's Derek Stingley Jr.
Medical evaluations served as the biggest obstacle for Stingley throughout the predraft process. As an on-field performer, the 20-year-old has all of the traits a team could want in an elite cornerback prospect. But Lisfranc surgery cost the defensive back all but three games last season.
Stingley showed up at LSU's pro day ready to go. The cornerback ripped off a 4.37-second 40-yard dash coming off the surgery and looked every bit the part of the top prospect who showed up on LSU's campus as a true freshman.
Moving Down: Georgia's Derion Kendrick
Kendrick never looked particularly fast on tape. The second-team All-SEC performer learned how to play and excel without the explosive qualities teams prefer at cornerback. His lack of burst showed at Georgia's pro day with an atrocious 4.75-second 40-yard dash. Kendrick is really good in zone and press, but his lack of speed is a significant detriment.
—Sobleski
1. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (8.9)
2. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (8.7)
3. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (8.5)
4. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (8.4)
5. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
6. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.7)
7. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
8. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4)
9. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (7.2)
10. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
11. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.1)
12. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.0)
13. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
14. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (6.8)
15. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska (6.7)
16. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (6.5)
17. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (6.5)
18. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (6.4)
19. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
20. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (6.4)
21. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (6.4)
22. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
23. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (6.2)
24. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (5.9)
25. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (5.9)
26. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (5.9)
27. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (5.9)
28. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (5.9)
29. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
30. Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State (5.6)
Safeties
Moving Up: Maryland's Nick Cross
Whatever Cross does, he'll do so at 100 miles per hour. He's going to trigger quickly—which can be a positive or negative—turn on the afterburners with his 4.34-second 40-yard-dash speed and arrive with ill intentions.
Granted, Cross doesn't show the best lateral agility and doesn't always bring his arms and feet when he hits a ball-carrier. But he's a player coaches will have to tone down instead of trying to ratchet up the intensity.
Moving Down: Oregon's Verone McKinley III
Much like former teammate Jevon Holland, McKinley is a hybrid defender capable of playing safety and nickel. Comparatively, McKinley is shorter (5'10"), nowhere near as fast and lacks the fluidity Holland (6'1") presented in coverage.
McKinley is an instinctive player with good ball skills. However, those only cover up so much when a prospect is limited athletically.
—Sobleski
1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (8.9)
2. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
3. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (7.5)
4. Nick Cross, S, Maryland (7.4)
5. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (7.2)
6. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (7.2)
7. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (7.1)
8. Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M (6.9)
9. JT Woods, S, Baylor (6.7)
10. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
11. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
12. MarkQuese Bell, S, Florida A&M (6.0)
13. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State (5.7)
14. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (5.7)