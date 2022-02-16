Isaiah Thomas NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Oklahoma EDGE

David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4¾"

WEIGHT: 258





POSITIVES

— Good speed in space.

— Flashes powerful hands. Wins the rep right away when done right.

— Good get-off. Can explode off the ball versus run and pass.

— Above-average lateral quickness.

— Useful stunt and twist piece thanks to his movement skills and power.

— Above-average vision against the run game. More of a penetrator than a space-eater.





NEGATIVES

— Anchor is lacking against the run. Fails to keep a stable base under him.

— Below-average leg drive as a pass-rusher. Prone to stalling out.

— Below-average bend. Struggles to get low and/or wide when trying to turn the corner.

— Too many reps with an unclear pass-rushing plan.

— Poor tackler. Constantly missed opportunities to finish plays.





2021 STATISTICS

Video Play Button Videos you might like

12 G, 38 TOT, 10.5 TFL, 7 SK, 3 FF, 1 FR





NOTES

— Two-year starter.

— 4-star recruit in 2017.

— 2020 and 2021 second-team All-Big 12.





OVERALL

Isaiah Thomas' explosive traits make him an interesting Day 3 developmental choice off the edge.

Thomas shows moments of excellent snap get-off. Though he's inconsistent right now, especially later in games, he still flashed enough juice to be a real threat. That same explosiveness shows up in his hands upon engagement.

Thomas does well to vary his approach and keep offensive linemen guessing, but the pop in his hands opens an opportunity for him to get to the quarterback. Pair all of that explosive potential with some decent side-to-side movement skills, and it's no wonder why Thomas also thrives as a stunt/twist piece.

However, Thomas is likely not a true winner around the edge. Though his first step can create opportunities from time to time, he struggles to run the corner without getting knocked off-balance. The flexibility to get low and maintain his leg drive just is not there.

Thomas' pass-rushing plan is likewise scattered right now. He has too many plays where he ends up engaged with an offensive tackle without having tried a real pass-rushing move.

Thomas will be up and down in the run game, too. He has the explosiveness to get off the ball and has a decent eye for when he can crash through a gap into the backfield, but he struggles whenever he needs to anchor. He often fails to keep his feet moving, resulting in an unstable base that allows him to get knocked down or off his spot. Thomas will need to iron that out to fight for a starting spot at some point.

Thomas needs a lot of work to become a starter. His lack of bend may always make him a limited player, so he must develop as a run defender and expand his pass-rushing arsenal. With that said, his explosive traits are worth a Day 3 draft pick. Thomas is likely best as a stash-and-develop type rather than someone who should vie for snaps right away.





GRADE: 6.3 (5th Round - High-Level Developmental Prospect)

PRO COMPARISON: Alex Okafor





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen