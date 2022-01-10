Roger McCreary NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Auburn CB

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’0"

WEIGHT: 190





POSITIVES

— Fluid athlete with a smooth pedal and very good body control.

— Shows the ability and understanding to play in both man and zone. May excel in man while playing in press and off coverage.

— Slow play at the line of scrimmage in the press. Allows the receiver to declare his route. Uses his leverage well and relies on quick feet and smooth hips to shadow receivers out of breaks.

— Has great ball skills. Rarely if ever panics with the ball in the air. Attacks the ball and reception point and does an excellent job separating the receiver from the ball.

— Willing tackler who fills running lanes by fronting up ball-carriers when necessary. Aggressive mentality to blitz and create disturbance close to line of scrimmage.





NEGATIVES

— Displays average breaking ability at times. Occasionally rounds breaks. Lacking burst and change of direction. Can get stuck at times.

— Lacks elite speed in the open field. One-speed runner who can struggle with twitchier receivers.

​​— Slow reaction to what he sees. Waits for the ball to be thrown too often before accelerating out of break.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 49 TOT, 2 TFL, 1 SK, 2 INT, 14 PBU, 1 FR





NOTES

— Three-year starter at Auburn.





OVERALL

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary played in 42 games and tallied 135 total tackles during his collegiate career.

McCreary excels when he can line up and cover the guy across from him. He's a physical corner who has no problem guarding bigger receivers.

McCreary is a calm defender who doesn't panic with the ball in the air. He pairs his patience at the line of scrimmage with hand placement and aggressiveness to control receivers and compete throughout the route.

McCreary does a good job in the run game as well. He's a solid tackler in most situations, although he can be lazy at times, not being as secure as he should.

McCreary is a highly productive cornerback with a short memory, and he never backs down from competition. He may be lacking in his technique at times, but he almost always looks to locate and play the ball in the air. He may need some more time to develop, but he has the potential to become an NFL starter.





GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 75

POSITION RANK: CB8

PRO COMPARISON: Davon House





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings