JoJo Domann NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Nebraska LB

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1 1/4"

WEIGHT: 228

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 30 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'2 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.62

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: 9'11"





POSITIVES

— Above-average speed. Not surprising that Nebraska played him in space often.

— Good play strength. Can handle blockers as well as get physical in coverage.

— Takes good angles to the ball. Allows him to run through tackle opportunities.

— Comfortable zone-coverage skills. Knows how to find what is behind him as well as trigger downhill to stop yards after the catch.

— Good press/reroute skills. Does not allow players to get into their routes for free.

— Does well to deconstruct blocks in space and keep himself clean.





NEGATIVES

— Slightly undersized. Could be more of an issue when moved to the box in the NFL.

— Used more like a nickel than a linebacker in college, but will likely kick inside to linebacker in the league.

— Has few translatable reps playing the run from the box.

— Lacks explosion when changing directions.

— Hips can get stiff when trying to break down in space.





2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 71 TOT, 9.0 TFL, 2.0 SK, 2 INT, 3 PD, 2 FF





NOTES

— 3-star recruit in 2016.

— Was at Nebraska for six years.

— Three-year starter at linebacker.

— Played safety for his first three seasons on campus.

— Second-Team All-American in 2021





OVERALL

JoJo Domann has NFL traits, but his usage in college makes his professional projection murky.

At 6'1 and 228 pounds, Domann is slightly on the smaller side, but not so much that it's disqualifying. However, Nebraska's scheme largely protected him from contact and from playing in the box. He was regularly pushed outside to an apex/nickel position, often to the wide side of the field, to get him out of the box and in space. Linebackers do not play there at the same volume in the NFL, so Domann's pro projection is even more traits-based than for most other prospects.

As such, Domann does not have many run-defense reps that translate. Many of his reps were limited to fitting the alley or chasing from behind rather than seeing a play develop from the box and playing in a phone booth. Domann did show some ability to play as a "Sam" on the edge, but his middling frame may make that tougher in the NFL. He also showed the ability to deconstruct blocks in space, but not as much from a traditional linebacker spot.

Domann has more interesting coverage reps. He showed the ability to drop into zone coverage with his head on a swivel, comfortably playing the space behind him as well as showing the hair trigger to come down and tackle on yards-after-the-catch chances. Domann's physicality also shined on pass reps, where he often pressed and rerouted receivers properly.

Domann clears the bar athletically despite some deficiencies. He can get clunky when trying to stop on a dime in space, and he does not have much explosion when shifting directions, but his raw speed often makes up the gap. Domann regularly flew down to the perimeter to defend screens, swings and outside runs, and he even flashed the chase-down speed from the opposite end of plays.

Domann is a bet on NFL athleticism and coverage potential. At the very least, he will need a unique role early on while he tries to get his legs under him as a legit box linebacker. Domann would fit best as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme where he can regularly be set to the field and given space to operate.





GRADE: 6.5 (Potential role player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 151

POSITION RANK: LB13

PRO COMPARISON: Malcolm Smith





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen