Cordale Flott NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for LSU CB

HEIGHT: 6’2”

WEIGHT: 170





POSITIVES

— Very good size and length for a slot defender.

— Good quickness out of breaks. Shows fluid footwork when not pressed vertically.

— Ball skills. Drives and attacks the ball in the air. Catches with hands away from body. Looks for interception of the pass break up.

— Triggers quickly versus the run. Shows good physicality when taking on and fighting through blocks.





NEGATIVES

— Long swooping backpedal at times. Leads to wide breaks and separation out of breaks.

— Average man skills. He has decent lateral quickness but can get caught leaning. Lacks the recovery speed needed on intermediate routes.

— Tackling is a question. He can over pursue at times, reaching for tackles without wrapping up. Throws his body around but lacks blow delivery.





2021 STATISTICS

11 Games, 40 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FF





OVERALL

Cordale Flott is a versatile athlete with the ability to play as a nickel defender or as an outside cornerback. He has excellent height and length that serves well in both positions. Flott started at nickel for the LSU defense, where he was able to show off his fluid athleticism and quick feet. His versatility extends to him playing in both man and zone coverage. In man, he shows the ability to quickly get out of breaks and match short or medium routes. For his height, he does a great job of sinking his hips, though occasionally he has some hip tightness when opening to run. Here he can step in the bucket and round his breaks. As a zone defender, he does a very good job of using his vision and awareness to identify routes. This combined with his outstanding ball skills make for a great defender when he can see the ball thrown. When tracking the ball, Flott does a great job of using his hands to pluck the ball out of the air. At times, he can try to bait the quarterback a bit too much, causing him to lose vision of receivers.

As a run defender, Flott does a very good job of reacting to what he sees. He is an aggressive defender who triggers quickly with good physicality when taking on blocks, although he lacks the desired strength needed to control and disengage from blockers. There are even times when he may choose to run around blocks from linemen, creating a bigger running lane. When tackling, his lack of strength is also visible. He struggles to get ball carriers on the ground, while too often being on the wrong end of the hit. Flott is a cover defender who struggles in the run game. He will need to continue to work on adding weight to his frame, as well as increasing his strength for the next level. His skills and versatility may intrigue NFL executives, but ultimately, he will be a high-level developmental prospect who may pay dividends a couple years into his career.





GRADE: 6.4 (5th Round: High-Level Developmental Prospect)

PRO COMPARISON: Walter Thurmond





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings