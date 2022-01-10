Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Oregon EDGE

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 258





POSITIVES

— Perfect build for the position. Long, lean frame that still holds plenty of weight and muscle.

— Good first step. Gains a ton of ground right off the snap.

— Acceleration through his second and third steps is excellent. Can win the corner straight away.

— Very good flexibility. Can get low, bend around the edge and turn to explode back to the QB.

— Flashes of good power. Not a true bull-rusher but has it in his arsenal.

— Great change of direction and explosiveness. Allows him to knife inside as a pass-rusher.

— Above-average anchor against the run.

— Great speed. Shows up when finishing as a pass-rusher, as well as in space against the run.

— Surprising coverage versatility. Was regularly asked to drop and cover at Oregon and did so effectively.





NEGATIVES

— Hand usage needs work. Too often just latches on rather than striking with his hands.

— Can struggle against non-zone runs. Does not always see pullers and kickout blocks coming to him.





2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 49 TOT, 12 TFL, 7 SK, 2 FF





NOTES

— 5-star and second overall recruit in 2019. Oregon's highest-rated recruit in school history, per 247Sports.

— Three-year starter.

— Was hampered in 2021 by an ankle injury early in the season. Injury forced him to miss the Ohio State game.





OVERALL

Kayvon Thibodeaux checks every box for a high-end pass-rusher with potential through the roof. Primarily a speed-rusher, Thibodeaux shows threatening burst off the snap and accelerates as well as anyone through his next few steps, regularly giving him the outside edge against offensive tackles. While Thibodeaux's hand usage and pass-rushing plan could use some development, he already has the speed, strength and bend to regularly win around the outside in rare fashion. Few players can bend and explode the way he can. Thibodeaux also has the side-to-side suddenness to work inside counter moves and disrupt inside when the opportunity arises. Thibodeaux is also comfortable from a number of alignments, from being head-up over the tackle to all the way out in a Wide 9.

Though a pass-rusher first and foremost, Thibodeaux also has the right traits—speed, length and enough anchor—to contribute in the run game right away. He can rip through the backfield as well as stand up a blocker in his gap and set the edge. Thibodeaux even has added value on passing downs in that he can drop to play the flat area comfortably, which could add extra value for some teams.

It may take a year or two for Thibodeaux's technique and pass-rushing plan to catch up to his talent, but the fact that he has been as effective as he has to this point while only showing adequate hand usage is a testament to all the other tools he has. Thibodeaux can be a good player in any scheme right out of the gate and has the long-term potential to be an All-Pro.





GRADE: 9.2 (Top-5 Player - Top-5)

OVERALL RANK: 1

POSITION RANK: EDGE2

PRO COMPARISON: 110% Josh Allen

Latest Mock Draft Landing Spot: Detroit Lions - No. 2 Pick

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen