Jermaine Johnson II NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Florida State EDGE

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 262





POSITIVES

— Long frame and arms. Allows Johnson to strike first and take control of blocks.

— Great anchor and balance versus the run.

— Sound, smart run defender. Always knows what the offense is doing and how to answer it.

— Good explosion and movement in space. Does well moving side to side, as well as accelerating after changing directions.

— Savvy pass-rusher. Shows a wide array of pass-rushing moves and understands how to keep offensive tackles out of his frame.

— Energy is turned all the way up. Johnson is always helping make plays late in the down.



NEGATIVES

— Below-average flexibility. Can get stiff working around the corner.

— Power as a pass-rusher runs hot and cold.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Tall, thin frame can lead to him getting swallowed up by bigger bodies on pass-rushing reps.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 70 TOT, 17.5 TFL, 11.5 SK, 2 FF, 1 FR





NOTES

— 4-star JUCO recruit in 2019.

— Started post-JUCO career at Georgia. Transferred to Florida State for the 2021 season.





OVERALL

Jermaine Johnson will make a living in the NFL as a run defender. Johnson had snaps with his hand in the dirt at FSU, from 5-tech to a standard defensive end spot, as well as from a stand-up position. No matter the alignment or assignment, Johnson displays great ability to see blocks develop, get low and control offensive linemen with his long arms. His savvy and technique as a run defender is made better by his surprising anchor and balance despite his tall, skinny-looking frame. Johnson even has enough juice to slip through gaps from time to time and get into the backfield.

As a pass-rusher, he wins primarily thanks to his length and motor. He also does a decent job coming off the ball, but it's the way that he engages with offensive tackles and keeps himself clean that makes him effective. Johnson constantly changes his approach, though his best reps come with a two-handed punch that he transitions into a rip-and-dip around the edge. That technique helps soften up the edge for him and make up for his middling flexibility around the corner.

Johnson can start in the NFL for a long time thanks to his outstanding run defense and baseline pass-rushing skills. Considering he is already an older prospect and lacks great flexibility, his ceiling is not as exciting, but he can contribute right away as a three-down player and become an above-average starter for years to come.





GRADE: 7.8 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 40

POSITION RANK: EDGE5

PRO COMPARISON: Bigger Azeez Ojulari





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen