Jaylen Watson NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Washington State Safety

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1¼"

WEIGHT: 197





POSITIVES

— Good length and frame for the position. Could possibly have room to add more.

— Long strider that can cover ground. Good straight line speed when he is able to open up and run.

— Calm with the ball in the air. Able to play through the catch point, even with his back to the ball.

— Shows good physicality in the run game. Reacts quickly and throws body into tackles.





NEGATIVES

— Strength issues can show up at times. Can have difficulty with blocks, while also occasionally getting knocked off routes downfield.

— Lacks flexibility in his hips and midsection. He struggles to sink his hips or flip his hips, allowing receivers to gain a step on him.

— Below-average ball skills. Can get spun around and be slow locating the ball at times.





2021 STATISTICS

12 Games, 31 Tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 4 FR





NOTES

— Senior Bowl invite

— 2020 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention





OVERALL

Jaylen Watson, whose size and length is obvious on film, was listed at 6'3”, 204 pounds on the Washington State website. While coming in at 6'1¼", 197 pounds during the Senior Bowl, he still has very good length for the position. Throughout this past season, he has shown the play in multiple coverages. When in press man, he looks to clamp on to receivers, not allowing them into their routes and allowing himself time to get in phase. His tightness shows up when changing direction at the line of scrimmage, allowing shiftier receivers free releases—especially on slants and in-breaking routes. A taller athlete, Watson does have trouble sinking his hips and getting out of breaks. A corner who plays open, he does a good job of staying on top of routes and getting in phase downfield. Poor eyes and below-average change of direction can open him up to double moves.

A very active player in the run game, Watson triggers fast and with intent to make a play. He uses his quickness to beat clocks and length to disengage. Occasionally, he can struggle with bigger blockers because of his lack of strength. A wrap tackler, he shoots the legs and wrestles ball carriers to the ground. There are times where he shoestrings tackles—in which some at the next level may step out of. An aware player, he looks to attack the ball when going for tackles.

Ultimately, Watson needs to clean up the consistency of his play. With his frame and skill set, If cornerback doesn't work out he is a potential candidate to move to safety at the next level. His ability to cover ground and aggressiveness in the run game allow him to have a chance.





GRADE: 5.9 (6th Round: Backup/Draftable)

PRO COMPARISON: Trill Williams





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings