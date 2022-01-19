Ed Ingram NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for LSU IOL

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 320





POSITIVES

— Thick, sturdy lower half with heavy hands, excellent physicality and solid arm length.

— Very good upper-body strength and power, with low pad level and tight hands at the point of attack to hit, lift and drive defenders off their spot.

— Has the rotational strength in his core to generate torque to uproot and displace defenders laterally in the run game on drive, down and double-team blocks.

— Efficient puller with low pad level and good acceleration on contact to line up, stone and kick-out his target, plus knows when to temper his aggressiveness to log and pin the end man on the line of scrimmage.

— Shows the necessary patience and posture in pass protection not to bite on stutters, stay square and create leverage on blocks with tight, inside hands and a strong latch.

— Can brace through his core, drop his hips and create force through the ground to anchor and quickly reduce momentum against the bull rush.

— Smoothly passes off and picks up twists and stunts.

— Thumps adjacent rushers when looking for work with good power and a tone-setting demeanor.





NEGATIVES

— Base can get too wide and limit his ability to redirect laterally, causing him to initially get knocked back by rushers who get into his frame with a stab move.

— Will chase immediate post-snap movement across his face in the run game with his hands and dip his head into contact, causing him to lunge.

— Needs to clean up his aiming points to get in better position on double-teams to not get slipped and give up penetration when he has to overtake.





2021 STATISTICS

- 11 starts at left guard.

- Second-team All-SEC selection.





NOTES

— Former 4-star offensive line recruit and top-five overall prospect in Texas out of Desoto High School.

— 34 career starts split between each guard spot (22 starts at left guard, 12 at right guard).

— LSU suspended Ingram for the 2018 season after he was charged with two counts of sexual assault. The charges were dropped prior to the 2019 season, leading to his reinstatement with the team.

— Training with Duke Manyweather in Dallas in preparation for the draft.

— Invited and accepted an invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl.





OVERALL

Ingram is a four-year starter with 34 career starts at both guard spots, with the bulk of time spent on the left side. He played in three different offensive systems and for as many line coaches during his time with the Tigers, most recently in offensive coordinator Jake Peetz's spread, multiple-run scheme that featured zone and gap concepts. Ingram also was part of a line that started 11 different players and had nine different starting lineups in 2021.

Ingram has a sturdy, thick build with broad shoulders and girth through his core and lower half. He shows the necessary mobility to bend and get low at the point of attack, with good pad level to maximize his power output. He boasts very good play strength and power to hit, lift and drive defenders off the ball in the run game ,with the rotational force to torque and uproot the opponent laterally to open up lanes off his back side on angle-drive blocks.

Ingram is also an excellent puller. He accelerates and explodes into contact low and under control while knowing when to temper his speed, log and pin the end man of the line of scrimmage when they use the "wrong-arm" technique inside. However, he must learn to keep his head out of blocks and adjust his aiming points more quickly against gap exchanges and post-snap movement across his face to avoid lunging and falling off blocks.

In pass protection, Ingram does a nice job using a flat set against 2i alignments to stay square with inside-out leverage, showing good patience and jolting strikes to stun, latch and create leverage on rushers. He excels at passing off twists and stunts, feeding penetrators and snapping off to pick up loopers. Ingram can also brace through his core, drop his hips and generate force through the ground to anchor and reduce momentum of the bull rush quickly.

When uncovered, Ingram will cave in adjacent rushers with bad intentions and jarring force. However, he does need to do a better job at staggering his feet and not letting his base get too wide so he can better redirect laterally to stay in front of shifty rushers who can counter and work across his face.

Overall, Ingram is a tone-setting presence with the size, play strength and power to back it up. He is a quick processor who knows how to leverage blocks using his pads and hands while having the proven versatility to play either guard spot. Ingram will need to play with a more consistent base and better aiming points to unlock his raw power in the NFL, but he should be able to come in and be a quality backup right away with potential to start in year one inside a downhill, power-oriented run scheme.





GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Jonah Jackson





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn