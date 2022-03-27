Ellis Brooks NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Penn State LB

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 226





POSITIVES

— Instant trigger against the run. Quick to trigger and plays with zero fear in traffic despite his frame.

— Good quickness. Jumps out of his stance with some juice and moves well side-to-side.

— Good ability to reduce his surface and slip blocks. Makes himself hard to hit.

— Does well to play tight to his DL and navigate tight spaces.

— Mentally good in coverage. Quick to diagnose and trigger towards the ball.





NEGATIVES

— Modest build. Slightly on the short side with a light frame.

— Below-average strength. Loses ground when OL get a clean grip on him.

— Struggles taking blocks head on or knocking them back. Can only play to slip or avoid blocks.

— Range is middling. Does not have the long speed to reliably play sideline-to-sideline.

— Coverage ability is hindered by his athletic limitations.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 100 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 1 SK





OVERALL

Ellis Brooks is a high-effort, high-IQ linebacker with an underwhelming physical profile.

Brooks is a feisty player despite his smallish 6'1", 226-pound frame. He is quick to trigger downhill and scrap his way through traffic to either plug gaps or take on the ball carrier. Though not the strongest player, Brooks finds ways to beat blocks with quickness and flexibility, often coming up with creative ways to make himself a tough target to hit.

Additionally, Brooks is a sharp coverage player. He is quick to diagnose concepts and move around in his zone to take away windows and play with good leverage. Likewise, Brooks wastes little time triggering on the ball to rally for tackles underneath.

Brooks' shortcomings come down to athleticism. In addition to his smaller frame, Brooks is a middling athlete. He is quicker than fast, and his sideline-to-sideline range is lacking. Brooks also does not have any pop in his game, either in his upper or lower body. Brooks often struggles to take on blocks with physicality, and he regularly loses ground once offensive linemen get attached to him. Playing in the box will be a tough ask for Brooks early on.

It is easy to buy-in on Brooks' floor. The energy, awareness and baseline-level quickness is all there to make a decent backup. However, Brooks' frame and incomplete athletic profile are tough obstacles to overcome in his journey to become a starter down the line.





GRADE: 6.2 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Akeem Davis-Gaither





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen