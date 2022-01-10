Luke Goedeke NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Central Michigan OT

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5”

WEIGHT: 310





POSITIVES

— Very good contact balance and body control to stay centered and attached to blocks.

— Has a firm, flat back in his anchor to generate good stopping power.

— Shows impressive variance and dexterity in his hands to bait, replace and latch on to rushers quickly.

— Tight elbows and hands on contact with the pop to create lift and win the initial leverage battle.

— Excels "closing the elevator doors" on double-teams to cover up the DT while staying square and unlocking his hips into contact to deliver a jolt.

— Does an excellent job running his feet after contact with the leg drive, play strength and finish to control and steer defenders.

— Flashes the ability to create torque to uproot defensive tackles in the run game, get them leaning and on the ground.





NEGATIVES

— Shorter arms make it difficult for him to stay attached to high-end speed rushers who get to his edge, allowing longer rushers to create space and press him off blocks using the long-arm technique (e.g. 2021 games against LSU and Missouri).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Inconsistent timing on his releases to the second level off of combo blocks, leaving him late on targets more than you'd like to see.

— Can be a tick late processing quickly developing blitzes and sudden post-snap movement across his face.





2021 STATISTICS

— 10 starts at RT

— First-team All-MAC selection





NOTES

— Began his college career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point as a tight end before transferring to Central Michigan and switching to offensive line in spring 2019.

— Missed the 2020 season with a knee injury.

— Started 25 career games at RT

— Accepted an invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl.





OVERALL

Goedeke is a two-year starter inside Central Michigan's zone-heavy run scheme with 25 career starts at right tackle. Goedeke has a stocky build with a strong center of gravity, balance and loose hips to deliver the power to hit, lift and drive defenders off of their spot. He does a nice job with an up-and-under technique at the point of contact with tight elbows that allows him to work inside and gain immediate control at the point of attack. Goedeke's strong latch, consistent leg drive and unrelenting effort allow him to steer and finish at a high level in the run game.

Goedeke excels in pass protection using a good base, posture and a stiff, firm back to sit down and anchor against power while staying light on his hands to reset and stay in the fight. He doesn't have the length to stay at tackle in the NFL, playing with a soft edge that speed rushers can work around too easily. He is also susceptible to getting knocked on his heels and pried open against longer power rushers who utilize the long-arm technique to gain control of his frame.

Overall, Goedeke is still new to the offensive line without consecutive seasons at the position and just two total seasons after converting from tight end in 2019 and missing the 2020 season with a knee injury. He has a sawed-off, stout build with the play strength, competitive toughness and balance to make a successful transition inside. Goedeke's demeanor and knack for staying attached to blocks using a strong latch and leg drive should allow him to compete for a job right away while presumably having room to ascend as he gains experience.





GRADE: 7.3 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 78

POSITION RANK: IOL10

PRO COMPARISON: Mark Glowinski





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn