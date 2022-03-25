Sincere McCormick NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for UTSA RB

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'8 1/2"

WEIGHT: 205

HAND: 9 1/8"

ARM: 29 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'1 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.60

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 9'8"







POSITIVES

— Tough runner who is willing to lower his shoulder and run behind his pads.

— Good hands working out of the backfield. Comfortable reaching out and snagging the football.

— Gets better and more in a rhythm as the game goes along.

— Runs with good balance and a solid base.

— Willing blocker in pass protection.





NEGATIVES

— Has only average size with almost 800 career touches on his odometer already.

— Will be in too much of a hurry to get north and won't let his blocks develop.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 299 ATT, 1,479 YDS (4.9 AVG), 15 TD, 22 REC, 184 YDS





NOTES

— 2021 C-USA Player of the Year.

— 2020 C-USA Player of the Year.

— 2021 first-team All-C-USA.

— 2019 C-USA Rookie of the Year.





OVERALL

Sincere McCormick is an average-sized running back who received plenty of touches at UTSA and will consistently run behind his pads. He runs with a solid base with good balance and gets better as the game goes along and defenses get worn down.

McCormick is willing to lower his head and get north and consistently runs tough, but he can be in too much of a hurry to work forward and doesn't always properly set up his blockers. His vision is also just OK and can lead to some missed opportunities when he decides to lower his head instead of perhaps adding another cut.

McCormick has above-average burst to work through the hole and to get to the edge on run plays, but he is not an overwhelming athlete overall. He has enough long speed to create some explosive plays, but they need to be blocked up for him.

McCormick has good hands when working out of the backfield. He is more than comfortable extending and adjusting for throws away from his body. He also is a willing blocker, but like most running backs entering the NFL, he'll need to continue to work on his diagnosing for pass protection.

Overall, McCormick is a tough back who plays bigger than his size, but he lacks a true trait that makes him stand out. He is a solid overall athlete who doesn't consistently create more than what is blocked for him. He has good balance to keep his feet through contact and when cutting, but he had inconsistent tempo and vision, which can put a strain on his blockers. You appreciate his toughness but wish he was more patient before hitting the hole.

He projects as a No. 3 RB as part of rotation who can grow into a three-down role because of his protection and hands out of the backfield. He could have some special teams potential because of his toughness, but his lack of size might hinder that upside.





GRADE: 6.4 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Corey Clement

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice