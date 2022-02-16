Tyler Smith NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Tulsa OT

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6”

WEIGHT: 332





POSITIVES

— Thick, strapping build with broad shoulders, good length and big hands.

— Violent, physical playing style with the size and power to impose his will through the whistle.

— Heavy, powerful and strong hands to jolt, seize control and generate torque on command.

— Stout anchor with the ability to brace and grind-down speed to power and bull-rush.

— Nimble mover with good foot quickness and agility to redirect and recover.





NEGATIVES

— Stands straight up with low hand carriage in his pass sets.

— Erratic, wild strike timing and hand placement.

— Has an upkick out of his stance that forces him to open his hips towards wide rush angles, creating buttery soft edges.

— Winds up and wraps his hands around defenders in the run game, routinely giving up his chest and turning blocks into a wrestling match.

— Leans and doesn't reset his hands quickly enough, limiting his ability to stay centered on blocks.

— Takes bad angles on the move when attempting to line up smaller targets.

— Brutal tape against Houston and edge-rusher David Anenih.





2021 STATISTICS

- 13 starts at LT.

- Called for 16 penalties.





NOTES

— Former 3-star offensive line prospect out of North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

— 24 career starts, all at left tackle.

— Turns 21 years old in April and will be one of the youngest players in the 2022 draft class.





OVERALL

Smith is a two-year starter at left tackle in head coach Philip Montgomery's spread, multiple-run scheme. He has a strapping build with evenly dispersed thickness throughout his frame, good length and big hands.

Smith is a nimble mover out of his stance, with the foot quickness to close space quickly in his jump set, effectively mirror most rush angles and redirect inside to cut off moves across his face. When he can get his hands on rushers quickly, the rep is typically over due to his vice grips for hands and excellent core strength to brace and anchor.

Smith's pad level is high and hand carriage low in his pass sets, causing him to wind up and wrap his hands on contact, routinely giving up his chest. He has an upkick out of his stance that forces his hips to open toward wide rush angles, creating a soft edge and easy access to the corner.

Smith's footwork, pad level and use of hands are painfully raw in the run game. He struggles to consistently create and sustain leverage on blocks, which causes him to fall off blocks way too often. Smith has jarring power, strength and the demeanor to generate some epic finishes as a run-blocker despite his inconsistency, but it is sporadic due to how often he is out-leveraged.

Overall, Smith has the physical traits and aggressive nature to become an eventual NFL starter. However, he is as raw as sushi and a penalty machine who needs to reconfigure his technique from the ground up before he can see an NFL field.





GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Billy Turner





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn