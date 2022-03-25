Tyree Johnson NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Texas A&M EDGE

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 1/2"

WEIGHT: 248

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 30 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'4 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Great first step and acceleration. Consistently threatens the corner with first three steps.

— Very good flexibility. Can drop hips to get low as well as tilt his body to run a wide corner.

— Good speed in space. Closes on quarterbacks and makes plays in space versus the run.

— Varied pass-rush approach with quick hands. Keeps OL guessing.

— Surprising upper body strength for a lighter player.





NEGATIVES

— Below-average leg drive. Will struggle to win through or inside OTs at the next level.

— Poor anchor. Regularly gets moved in the run game.

— Poor length. 30⅞" arms ranks in the 1st percentile among edge prospects since 1999.

— Run defense approach needs work. Not a gap sound player right now.

— Taken off the field for run defense purposes in many situations or games.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 31 TOT, 9 TFL, 8.5 SK, 1 FF, 1 FR





NOTES

— Started in 24 of 34 appearances over the last three seasons.

— 3-star recruit in 2017.

— 2021 second-team All-SEC (Associated Press).





OVERALL

Tyree Johnson is the best bang-for-buck bet on speed and bend in this draft class.

Johnson's first step pops off the film. He immediately threatens offensive tackles around the edge. Johnson also has the acceleration to follow-up and further threaten the edge with a pure speed rush. From there, the 6'2½", 248-pounder regularly shows impressive flexibility, both in his ability to drop his hips and get low as well as being able to get wide and really run the arc.

Moreover, Johnson is fairly thoughtful in his approach. Johnson showed off an arsenal of moves—long arm, two-hand swipe, rip and dip, etc.—and unleashed quick, violent hand usage to make them all effective. Granted, he is sort of pigeonholed into moves that allow him to attack outside, but he does well through that lens.

Where Johnson falls short is with regards to size, play strength and overall run defense. In terms of size, not only is Johnson a bit light, but his arm length is as short as it gets for the position. NFL offensive tackles will be able to latch on and take control of him. Similarly, Johnson's anchor and lower-body strength are not there. He struggles to bull rush or push the pocket inside, and he is regularly knocked out of his gap in the run game. Johnson's run defense issues are also rooted in poor gap integrity and, again, lack of length.

Johnson is likely a pass-rusher only. His frame and overall play strength suggest he will not hold up as a three-down player, at least early in his career. That said, Johnson has the speed, bend and craftiness to be a highly effective pass-rusher off the bench or in sub-package situations. Johnson would be best in a four-down front where he can be allowed to pin his ears back and go.





GRADE: 6.8 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Discount Yannick Ngakoue





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen