Skyy Moore NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Western Michigan WR

HEIGHT: 5’10”

WEIGHT: 195





POSITIVES

— Consistently plays balanced with good quickness and body control.

— Shows polish on the routes he is asked to run. Maintains speed coming out of breaks and understands how to stay friendly to the quarterback on his breaks.

— Flashes the quickness and play strength to beat press coverage. Keeps corners off-balanced.

— Tracks deep balls and can make the awkward catch. Is able to adjust for catches at all angles and come down with the ball.

— Good hands. Snatches throws and rarely loses speed to create after the catch.

—.Competitive. Fights as a blocker.

— Aligned both inside and outside. Was also used on jet sweeps.





NEGATIVES

— Below-average height for the position.

— Limited route tree because of RPO heavy offense.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 95 REC, 1292 YDS (13.6 AVG), 10 TD





NOTES

— 2021 first team All-MAC





OVERALL

Moore aligned outside and in the slot at the college level. He does not have great height, but he does have a solidly built frame that allows him to play through contact while running routes. Moore also showed polish on the routes he was asked to run in Western Michigan’s RPO-heavy scheme. With consistent glimpses of his body control when breaking on routes, Moore understood how to stay friendly to the QB and would work himself into favorable positions.

Moore is more of an above-average-to-good athlete. While he constantly displays his quickness, balance and body control with his route running and when adjusting for throws away from his body, he doesn’t have a true top-end gear and doesn’t truly burst out of his route breaks or with the ball in his hands after the catch. Being more on the “quicker rather than fast” side, he is able to win versus press coverage and will open up the possibilities of being able to operate on the outside even with his below-average height.

Moore is able to come down with his fair share of targets because of his hands and ability to adjust for throws at all different angles. He is able to track throws over his shoulder on deeper routes, which helps him maximize his ability.

He shows a good competitive edge and is a willing blocker for his teammates. The coaches also found various ways to get the ball in his hands, lining him across the formation and also on jet sweeps of the passing variety. Moore flashes the ability to make a defender miss in a tight space before getting north.

Overall, Moore should be a reliable auxiliary option to start his career, with his ability to operate inside and outside making him very useful. He is not the most overwhelming athlete, but he truly makes the most of each target. He is a good route runner with reliable hands and enough athletic ability to win versus man coverage and pressed cornerbacks. He has the upside of being a good No. 2-type option who can move around the formation and be a chain mover on short and intermediate routes.





GRADE: 7.3 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Golden Tate



Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice