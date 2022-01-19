Tariq Castro-Fields NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Penn State CB

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’0"

WEIGHT: 198





POSITIVES

— Plays with understanding of the defense with specific leverage.

— Long strider who gets up to speed quickly. Has good speed to run with receivers.

— Above-average quickness and lateral skills with breaking ability.

— Uses hands well to get in phase and bump receivers off route.

— Willing tackler who throws his body around.





NEGATIVES

— Long strider who lumbers at times. Has trouble with stopping and restarting.

— Struggles to flip his hips and run.

— Below-average awareness of the threats in his zone.

— Average to below-average block destruction. He puts up little fight and can easily get walled off.

— Takes poor angles to the ball and struggles with open-field tackling.





2021 STATISTICS

12 Games, 33 Tackles, 6 PBU





Video Play Button Videos you might like

NOTES

— Four-year starter

— 4-star prospect, per 247Sports





OVERALL

Tariq Castro-Fields is a cornerback with tons of playing experience over his career. He is a four-year starter who has over 100 tackles and has full understanding of the coverages he plays. Standing at around 6’0", Castro-Fields has long arms that he uses often. A long strider, he shows the ability to run well and quickly gets up to top speed; though he shows trouble changing direction and flipping his hips. He does a very good job playing routes in front of him and bursting out of breaks when he can see the route develop. With quick feet and above-average lateral movement, Castro-Fields is able to play well in press. He uses his hands and length to quickly get in phase with receivers downfield. When in off coverage, he can get lazy with his technique, causing him to allow many completed catches in front of him. In zone, he plays with above-average feel but loses receivers who aren't in his immediate vision. Also, when playing the pass, he plays with bad eyes at times and takes ill-advised gambles.

Castro-Fields can struggle playing the run. Although he is a willing tackler who supports the run and throws his body around, he has a high count of missed tackles on the season, with PFF crediting him for 11. He works best when given a clear angle for him to attack the ball carrier, although there are times where he takes poor angles and melts off the tackles. Ultimately, Castro-Fields is a draftable player with backup ability. His experience can help him, but there are many areas in his game that he must improve before becoming impactful at the next level.





GRADE: 5.9 (6th Round: Backup/Draftable)

PRO COMPARISON: Ka’Dar Hollman





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings