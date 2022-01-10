Abraham Lucas NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Washington State OT

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'7”

WEIGHT: 319





POSITIVES

— Solid athletic ability and initial quickness to close space and cover up rushers on jump sets and track smaller targets on the move.

— Uses his quickness, big body and length to cover up and pin the frontside end on outside zone concepts.

— Has solid strength in his hands with a stiff outside strike and grip strength.

— Can effectively pass off and pick up basic stunts and line games.

— Flashes different hand techniques in pass protection to stay unpredictable.





NEGATIVES

— Has an upkick out of his stance that forces him to open his hips, shuffle and backpedal to gain depth against wide rush angles, creating a soft outside edge.

— Slow to anchor with a narrow base and struggles to generate force through the in-steps of his feet, gets lifted and blown up versus rushers that can convert speed to power.

— Very little pop through his hips on contact, relying more on body position and size to wall defenders off rather than create displacement.

— The Air Raid system puts the OL in very wide splits, increasing the distance rushers have to travel to the quarterback and on stunts, providing the tackles with more space and time to get to their landmarks.





2021 STATISTICS

— 12 starts at right tackle.

— First-team All-Pac 12 selection.





NOTES

— Former 3-star offensive tackle prospect out of Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, Washington. Also lettered four years in basketball, averaging 16 points and 14 rebounds per game.

— Four-time All-Pac 12 selection (second team three times, first team one time)

— 42 career starts at right tackle.

— Accepted an invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl.





OVERALL

Abraham Lucas was a four-year starter with 42 career starts at right tackle in Washington State's Air Raid, zone-based run scheme. He has a large frame, long limbs, thick lower half and solid athletic ability.

Lucas gets out of his stance quickly to close space on rushers with his jump set, cover them up and use his length to keep them at his fingertips. He flashes independent hands in protection to stay unpredictable and has a stiff outside strike to latch onto rushers and gain control.

Lucas does a solid job of closing space on targets in the run game and excels working around and pinning the frontside on outside zone. However, he struggles to stay balanced and centered against wide rush angles due to an upkick out of his stance that forces him to immediately open his hips, turn and shuffle or backpedal to gain depth to cut off speed-rushers. This results in a narrow base, below-average range to protect his edge and marginal anchoring ability against rushers that can convert speed to power.

Overall, Lucas is helped in pass protection by the Air Raid system by space and time it creates for him to get to his spot and read out stunts, yet he still struggles to protect his edge and transition to his anchor consistently. Lucas' size, length and athletic ability offer some upside as a developmental tackle, but he will have a steep learning curve in the NFL, with his technique from the ground up needing to be retooled.



GRADE: 6.3 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 144

POSITION RANK: OT15

PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Murphy





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn