Wan'Dale Robinson NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Kentucky WR

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'8"

WEIGHT: 178

HAND: 9"

ARM: 27 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 5'7 5/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.44

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: 9'10"





POSITIVES

— Good athlete with very good balance. Always plays under control when coming out of route breaks. Can throttle down and find soft spots when working against zone coverage.

— Willing to lay out for throws and come up with more difficult catches.

— Primarily lined up in the slot. Kentucky found various ways to try to get the ball in his hands.

—.Good route-runner who can stay tight with his route path.

— Has the long speed to take the top off defenses.

— Overall a competitive player.





NEGATIVES

— Undersized with short arms and can have trouble versus more physical defenders.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Had drops come up with throws at his body.

— Rarely worked from the outside.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 104 REC, 1,334 YDS (12.8 AVG), 7 TD, 7 ATT, 111 YDS (15.9 AVG)





NOTES

— 2021 second-team All-SEC





OVERALL

Robinson is a good route-runner who uses his very good balance and body control to keep his route breaks tight. He will consistently stay friendly to the quarterback and understands how to maintain a path despite contact when going against man coverage. His body control allows him to throttle down his speed and find soft spaces when working versus zone coverage. Robinson has just above-average burst with the ball in his hands and when working out of his break. He can allow defenders to close the separation he creates with his good quickness. He also has enough long speed to create some vertical stretch on defenses.

Robinson projects as a slot-only receiver at the next level. He rarely worked from the outside at the college level, and his lack of size and length limits his projection to do so in the NFL. He has the ability to win from the slot with his speed, quickness and route-running ability, and he is willing to work over the middle despite his smaller frame. You wish he could create a little bit more with the ball in his hands, being more OK than overly dynamic. Overall, Robinson can step in and contribute as a No. 3 WR early in his career who can be a nice weapon to add for a team with options already in place on the outside.





GRADE: 7.0 (High-level Backup/Potential starter - 3rd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Cole Beasley

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice