Jalen Wydermyer NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Texas A&M TE

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 255





POSITIVES

— A true 'Y' TE who can align in-line on base downs.

— Good height and size with impressive length. Has the size to hold up against true defensive linemen when blocking.

— Good play strength and balance with the ball in his hands. Consistently bounces off tacklers and keeps his feet to gain more yards after the catch.

— Good overall athlete with great straight-line speed. Able to stretch the field vertically with his speed.

— Natural hands. Comfortable using his length to extend and snatch throws.

— Flashes the ability to one-on-one block edge-defenders in the run game and on pass sets.

— Size and catching ability are an asset in the red zone. Has been very productive in career.

NEGATIVES

— High-cut and can get caught playing too high. Will need to continue to work on playing with consistent leverage and technique when blocking.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Average route-runner at this point. Not an overly twitchy athlete and is best on intermediate routes where he doesn't have to start and stop.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 40 REC, 515 YDS (12.9 AVG) 4 TD





OVERALL

Jalen Wydermyer is a three-down Y-TE who can align in-line on base downs and is a good enough athlete to be a valid downfield threat. He had decent production during his college career, but he's more of a bundle of traits than a finished product at this point in time.

Wydermyer has good height and build and long arms that he utilizes to catch throws away from his body. He flashes the ability to be a good blocker in the NFL due to his size, but he lacks technique and polish at this point in time. He gets caught playing high due to his long legs and will get his feet out of whack when attempting to make contact with a defender.

Wydermyer is a good overall athlete who can get vertical quickly, but he's more smooth than quick-twitch, which hinders his route-running ceiling. He is best on intermediate and straight-line routes where he doesn't have to come out of breaks on routes.

Wydermyer is good with the ball in his hands due to his speed, strength and balance, which lets him bounce off tacklers and continue to fight for more yards. He consistently creates yards after the catch.

Overall, Wydermyer has the size, athleticism, and strength to be an in-line starting TE in the NFL. But his route-running ability on third down might always be limited due to his lack of quick-twitch speed. He will need to continue to refine his blocking technique to reach his ceiling as a player.





GRADE: 7.8 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 42

POSITION RANK: TE1

PRO COMPARISON: Marcedes Lewis





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice