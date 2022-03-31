Zamir White NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Georgia RB

Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11 3/4"

WEIGHT: 214

HAND: 8 1/2"

ARM: 31 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 6'2 5/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.40

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 10'8"





POSITIVES

— Good build with good play strength.

— Tough runner of the football. Consistently runs behind his pads. Can get the tough yards in short-yardage situations.

— Above-average vision. Flashes the ability to tempo his runs to set up blockers.

— Not a plodder despite his size. Has above-average quickness and footwork.





NEGATIVES

— Average burst and acceleration off cuts. Can take a second to get back up to speed.

— Can too often get tripped up with ankle tackles.

— Limited in the passing game and as a pass protector. Main routes are on checkdowns and often taken off the field in passing situations.





2021 STATISTICS

15 G, 160 ATT, 856 YDS (5.4 AVG), 11 TD, 9 REC, 75 YDS





Video Play Button Videos you might like

NOTES

— ACL injury to separate knees in 2017 and 2018.





OVERALL

Zamir White has a good build and strong running style that gives him upside on first and second down and as a situational short-yardage bruiser.

White is a tough runner who consistently falls forward through contact. He has enough speed to get to the edge and create yards at the second level, but his play speed doesn’t completely match his timed speed.

White can take a second to get back up to speed when cutting, and he lacks overwhelming acceleration. He is at his best when he's quickly cutting and lowering his shoulder through would-be tacklers. He was also part of a committee and has limited passing-down experience as a receiver and pass protector.

Overall, White would be best paired with a more finesse-style back who allows him to get touches that take advantage of his hard runs. He can be an effective back very early in his career in an offense that features downhill runs that lets him set the tone, but he has a cap on his passing-down value.





GRADE: 6.7 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Isaiah Crowell





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice