Zachary Carter NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Florida DL

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 290





POSITIVES

— Good upper-body strength once engaged. Can control the frame of opposing OL.

— Above-average lateral quickness. Useful for shooting gaps and running stunts/twists.

— Above-average tackle range after coming off a block.

— Uses an effective long-arm move as a pass-rusher.

— Heads-up player as far as getting his hands in the air to disrupt throwing windows.

— Positional flexibility. Played anywhere from 3-tech to 6-tech at Florida.





NEGATIVES

— Inconsistent hand placement. Shoots high and wide.

— Too often plays with late hands. Allows OL to get the first hit on him.

— Plays with a tight base. Leads to a below-average anchor and poor movement in tight spaces.

— Below-average first step when getting upfield. Does not come off the ball well with consistency.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 31 TOT, 11.5 TFL, 7.5 SK, 1 FF





NOTES

— 4-star recruit in 2017.

— Four-year contributor, two-year starter at Florida.





OVERALL

Zachary Carter is a blend between a traditional 3-tech and a big defensive end. As a three-year contributor in Florida's defense, Carter played every alignment between 3-tech and 9-tech, though he frequently played head-up or just outside of the offensive tackle.

Carter does not fly off the ball and get upfield well, but he does show solid side-to-side quickness, which allowed Florida to run plenty of games with their defensive front. Though inconsistent with his technique right now, he also flashed impressive strength in his hands, particularly when going to shed blockers off him.

More than anything, Carter will need to improve his base and his ability to anchor in the running game. He too often plays with a skinny base, which makes it tough for him to stay low, maintain proper leverage and control blocks. It also hurts Carter when he's asked to take on double-teams, which often leads to him getting knocked off balance and out of position. That is part of why Florida played Carter a bit more on or outside the tackle rather than inside despite his size.

On clear passing downs, Carter has the length, hustle and moments of overwhelming strength to be a factor, but his flexibility and limited variety of approaches leave something to be desired. Carter has enough lateral quickness and upper-body strength to be molded into an effective multi-position player, but he will need time to iron out his hand technique and widen his base.





GRADE: 6.7 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 121

POSITION RANK: DL10

PRO COMPARISON: Charles Omenihu





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen