D'vonte Price NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Florida International RB

HEIGHT: 6’2”

WEIGHT: 215





POSITIVES

— Tall but runs with a good base.

— Patient, downhill runner. Displays vision and an understanding of how to tempo his runs.

— Good footwork when working to set up his blockers. Flashes above-average burst when working through the hole.

— Effective on his jump cuts.

— Willing blocker in pass protection.

— Flashes a good stiff arm when working in space. Also willing to lower his pads and run over tacklers.

— Has enough juice to consistently get to the edge when he bounces runs and take plays the distance.





NEGATIVES

— Lots of drops when working out of the backfield limits his receiving potential.

— Willing blocker but inconsistent with his ability to sustain.

— Pads can be a little too high when entering the hole. Gets tripped up on ankle tackles.

— Lack of featured role throughout career.





2021 STATISTICS

9 G, 129 ATT, 682 YDS (5.3 AVG), 6 TD, 10 REC, 83 YDS





OVERALL

D'vonte Price is a tall running back built more like a receiver. Although he is tall, he runs with a good base and balance and flashes good footwork when he's working to set up his blockers. Price can be a bit high when entering the hole because of his height but does work to lower his pads upon contact.

He had his work cut out for him on every touch because of the poor offensive line he played behind and would utilize jump cuts that featured his balance to help set up holes for him to burst through. He also showed vision and an understanding of how to tempo his speed. Price was more efficient than explosive but flashed speed to get to the edge and create explosives.

Price was a fifth-year senior and did not have a ton of touches in his career (2021 was his first season with over 90 carries), which sets off some alarm bells. He has inconsistent hands and is not a natural catcher of the football out of the backfield, but he does understand how to find space underneath on checkdowns. Price is a willing blocker in protection who flashes some competitiveness but is inconsistent with his ability to sustain at this point.

Overall, Price shows the vision, tempo, balance and footwork to excel in a zone-heavy scheme that also features the duo run concept. He will have to continue to refine his pass blocking technique and consistency with his run pad level. NFL teams will have to determine why he was never truly featured at FIU. He was always part of a rotation, and some lack of touches can be attributed to the poor blocking and gamescript the bad teams he played for had.

Price would be best as part of a rotation as a No.2/3 running back who has special teams potential given his size and speed.





GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 103

POSITION RANK: RB8

PRO COMPARISON: Latavius Murray





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice