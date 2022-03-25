Tyreke Smith NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Ohio State EDGE

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3 3/8"

WEIGHT: 254

HAND: 10 1/4"

ARM: 33 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'8 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.86

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 34"

BROAD: 9'9"





POSITIVES

— Great lateral quickness.

— Good speed in space. Functions well as a backside-chase player.

— Does well to reduce his surface and avoid contact as a pass-rusher.

— Good hip flexibility. Gets low and fights through contact effectively.

— High-effort player. Constantly looking for ways to free himself late in plays and hustle to the ball-carrier.





NEGATIVES

— First step is lacking. Often comes off the ball slow and high.

— Below-average anchor. Struggles taking blocks head on.

— Poor power and leg drive as a pass-rusher. Will not win through or inside of OL.

— Uninspired hand usage right now. Needs to add more to his pass-rushing toolbox.





2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 26 TOT, 5 TFL, 3 SK, 2 PD, 1 FF





NOTES

— 4-star recruit in 2018.

— Started on and off for three seasons.





OVERALL

Tyreke Smith enters the NFL with just enough speed, fluidity and effort to stick around as an effective role player. At 6'3" and 254 pounds, he boasts a modest frame that looks a little skinner on film than those numbers suggest.

On the positive end, Smith's frame helps unlock his speed and bend. Though he does not explode off the ball, his acceleration and speed in space are impressive, making him a good cleanup pass-rusher and backside-chase player. Smith's bend is also exciting, as he has the ability to both drop his hips and get low as well as widen his body out to run the corner.

On the other end, Smith plays to his skinny frame with regards to strength. He has issues maintaining his leg drive as a pass-rusher once contact is initiated, especially if he can't get to the outside shoulder early. Fighting through contact is not his strong suit. Likewise, Smith is prone to losing ground in the run game, primarily due to anchor issues and a middling punch. Some players can make up for these problems with advanced hand usage and technique, but Smith is not at that level right now.

Smith is a rotational pass-rusher who can fit in either a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme. His speed, bend and high-effort playing style will be conducive to his success as a pass-rusher off the bench. However, Smith's lack of play strength, explosiveness and advanced technique make it tough to see a starting job for him early on, and it may take years for his strength and technique to get up to NFL standards.





GRADE: 6.4 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Oshane Ximines





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen