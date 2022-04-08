Dare Rosenthal NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for LSU OT

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6 3/4"

WEIGHT: 290

HAND: 9"

ARM: 33 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 3/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.88

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Shows above-average twitch in his movements with light feet and quick, active hands.

— Solid contact balance to find his footing quickly when initially knocked off of a block to stay centered and die slowly in his anchor.

— Excels on wide zone kickout blocks—uncoiling his hips, generating torque to create lateral displacement and alleys off of his backside.

— Flashes of timing the snap and exploding out of his stance to execute quick overtakes and cut-off blocks.

— Plays with a physical, aggressive demeanor and wiry play strength; keeps his feet churning and fights to sustain and finish blocks once latched.





NEGATIVES

— Upright playing style with a high-cut, lanky frame and narrow lower half.

— Creates a short corner against high-side rushes; opens his shoulders quickly against wide rush angles, his base narrows and he tends to cross over when mirroring up the arc.

— Vulnerable to having his inside shoulder lifted and pried open by long-arm and speed-to-power techniques because of persistently high pad level and not being square on contact.

— Needs to do a better job of keeping his head out of blocks and not lunging into contact.

— Bad habit of stepping under himself, losing ground and being late to cut off the backside of zone runs.

— Inconsistent hit rate on the move despite plus-speed because of inconsistent angles.





2021 STATISTICS

— Started 12 games at LT.





NOTES

— Played both offensive and defensive line in high school, primarily recruited as a 4-star defensive tackle out of Ferriday High School in Louisiana.

— Suspended for three games during the 2020 season for violating team rules.

— Ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.88) of any O-lineman at the 2022 Combine.

— 20 career starts with 17 at LT and three at LG.





OVERALL

Rosenthal is a one-and-a-half-year starter with 12 starts at left tackle during the 2021 season in Kentucky's zone-heavy run scheme. He has a high-cut, lanky frame with a narrow lower half and an upright playing style.

Rosenthal excels using good twitch in his movements, with light feet and quick, active hands to initiate first meaningful contact on defenders. He has wiry strength and can generate torque on command to create alleys off of his backside on the frontside of wide zone runs, with spurts of timing the snap perfectly to execute quick cut-offs on the backside. Once latched inside the frame of defenders, he shows a physical, aggressive nature with the foot speed and effort to stay attached and finish blocks at a solid level.

Rosenthal looks to end reps quickly in pass-protection using firm, quick hands to strike or snatch rushers with light feet and solid contact balance to regain his footing and die slowly in his anchor against the bull-rush. His aggressive approach leads him to dipping his head and lunging into contact, leaving him vulnerable to getting swiped or chopped and unable to recover. Rosenthal creates short corners against wide rush angles by gaining minimal ground out of his stance, forcing him to open up early, cross over or step under himself. His high pad level results in his inside shoulder getting lifted with ease against effective speed-to-power and long-arm techniques.

Overall, Rosenthal has an intriguing blend of twitch and burst in his movements, with an aggressive, attacking demeanor. But he needs major work from the ground up with his technique, lower-body strength and pad level, which makes him a backup-caliber player with spot-start potential down the road.





GRADE: 6.1 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 198

POSITION RANK: OT14

PRO COMPARISON: Roderick Johnson





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn