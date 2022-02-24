Greg Dulcich NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for UCLA TE

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3¾"

WEIGHT: 248





POSITIVES

— Above-average height and adequate size. Has long arms and frame to keep adding strength to.

— Good athlete with very good long speed. Can get vertical in a hurry and has the ability to align outside.

— Flashes route-running upside. Athletic enough ability to sink when breaking on routes and stay friendly to the quarterback. Shows a good understanding for finding soft spots versus zone coverage.

— Good hands and is comfortable extending for throws away from his body. Has the body control to adjust for throws over his shoulder and away from his body.

— Willing blocker. Will compete and try to maintain his blocks.





NEGATIVES

— Still to clean up his blocking technique. Has long legs and will get too high and hands too wide.

— Will need to continue to refine his route running.

— Just OK play strength at this point in time.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 42 REC, 725 YDS (17.3 AVG), 5 TD





NOTES

— 2021 first-team All-Pac-12.

— Former walk-on.





OVERALL

Greg Dulcich aligned in-line and split outside at UCLA and has the athleticism and blocking upside to do both in the NFL as well. He has above-average size with good length and has the room to continue to fill out and improve his play strength.

Dulcich is a good overall athlete with the long speed to truly threaten defenses vertically. He is more of a straight-line athlete who is best at splitting defenders with the ball in his hands, but he has adequate quickness and agility that shows up when he comes out of his route breaks.

Dulcich is only an adequate route-runner at this point in time, but he flashes the ability to sink when breaking on routes, including on deeper curl and stop routes. He also shows feel for finding soft spots against zone coverages. Combined with his athleticism, there could be plenty to tap into with the right coaching. Dulcich has good hands and will use his length and body control to adjust for throws away from his body, giving his quarterback a friendly target.

Dulcich is a very willing blocker, but he will need to continue to refine his technique to become more consistent. He has long legs that cause him to play too high, and he's inconsistent with his hand placement. He also has only adequate play strength at this point in time to sustain.

Overall, Dulcich has the upside to be a three-down Y tight end in the NFL. He does not have to be hidden when asked to block from an in-line position, but he will still need to improve to hold up down after down in the pros. His athleticism will allow him to be split out and be a viable option on routes at all three levels, with his speed threatening defenses unexpectedly.

Dulcich is not just a bundle of traits. He already does enough "real" things at the position that should enable him to contribute right away as a No. 2 F tight end and special teams player. He could ascend into a good starting tight end who can play every down with the right situation and continued growth.





GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Jared Cook





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice