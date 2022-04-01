Tre Williams NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Arkansas EDGE

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4 1/8"

WEIGHT: 253

HAND: 10"

ARM: 33 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'8 3/4"





40-YARD DASH: 5.08

3-CONE: 7.20

SHUTTLE: 4.24

VERTICAL: 26.5"

BROAD: 8'8"





POSITIVES

— Elite length. Allows him to engage with OL on his own terms more often than not.

— Active hands that pair well with his length. Shows an array of moves and counters.

— Good at inside counters. Effectively baits OTs to set hard outside before crossing their face.

— Great first step. Comes off the ball with real juice.

— Above-average lateral quickness and burst.





NEGATIVES

— Slow to react against the run. Does not see blocks well; struggles to trigger when playing in space.

— Poor anchor in the run game. Regularly blown off his spot and surrenders ground.

— Below-average bend as a pass-rusher. Struggles to widen out and turn the corner with balance.

— Aggression bleeds into recklessness. Prone to earning penalties.

— Generally impressive first step, but sometimes relies too much on snap jumping.

— Did not jump or run at the NFL Combine nearly as well as his tape suggests.





2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 28 TOT, 6 TFL, 6 SK





NOTES

— Charged with DWI near the end of the 2021 season.

— 3-star recruit in 2016.

— Earned playing time for four seasons at Missouri before transferring to Arkansas for his final season.

— 2017 SEC All-Freshman (Coaches).





OVERALL

Tre Williams brings juice off the edge on film, but the rest of his profile is filled with complications.

On tape, Williams wins with an explosive first step and good lateral quickness. Sometimes his first step is aided by snap jumping, but he still comes off the ball well in the majority of instances when he is not trying to time things up. Additionally, he covers a ton of ground when moving side to side, whether that is just to win a two-way go or to knife inside on a twist or stunt. In addition to explosiveness, Williams shows off quality hand usage. He does not have the most violent hands, but he has great length and regularly mixes up his approach to keep offensive linemen on their toes. Unfortunately, none of that was backed up at the NFL Combine, but at least his tape suggests those traits are there to be unlocked.

Williams struggles mightily in other areas, though. As a pass-rusher, he does not show good bend. He can occasionally drop his hips and work through contact, but he typically displays stiff hips and gets knocked off his outside path too often right now. That is a problem for a pass-rusher on the lighter side.

At this stage, Williams is a wreck versus the run as well. He takes an extra beat to see concepts developing, which only worsens his already poor anchor. Williams too often ends up out of his gap one way or another, even though he does flash the ability to knife through for tackles for loss.

Chances are Williams will need to be a rotational pass-rusher only early on. Additionally, he is a better fit for 3-4 teams that will allow him to stand up and rush with a little more space to work with. Despite some of those limitations, Williams does offer the length, hand usage and explosiveness that make him an appealing Day 3 gamble.





GRADE: 6.2 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Tarell Basham





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen