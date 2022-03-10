Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Notre Dame DL

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 1/4"

WEIGHT: 270

HAND: 9 5/8"

ARM: 32 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'6 7/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.81

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 29"

BROAD: 9'7"





POSITIVES

— Comfortable mover. Gains ground effectively in space and when coming off blocks.

— Above-average hand usage, particularly versus the run. Constantly fighting to regain the advantage.

— Plays with his eyes up and responds well to the kinds of blocks he is facing.

— Positional flexibility. Played snaps on the edge, as a base end and as a 3-technique. Even played standing up at times.

— Functional anchor in run defense. Does well to maintain his gap and leverage.





NEGATIVES

— Tweener build. Height and weight is that of an edge, but he packs a lot of weight in the stomach and looks much bigger than his listed weight.

— Below-average bend. Will not be someone who threatens to turn the corner.

— Hands are crafty, but not powerful. Lacks the strength to knock blocks back consistently.

— Power and leg drive rarely show up, especially when attacking blockers head-on.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 26 TOT, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 SK, 1 PD, 1 FR, 1 FF





NOTES

— 3-star recruit in 2017.

— Three-year starter.

— 2020 second-team All-ACC.

— 2021 team captain.





OVERALL

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa's skill set is a unique amalgamation of NFL traits in a body type that may not have a true positional home.

Tagovailoa-Amosa was listed at 6'2½" and 268 pounds, but he packs most of his weight in his abdomen and lower body. His overall body type appears larger than it is listed and makes him look more like an interior linemen than an edge player.

Athletically, Tagovailoa-Amosa runs into the same problem. His snap get-off is average at best, and he does not have the flexibility of a legit pass-rusher off the edge. He rarely shows the ability to get low and drive through contact or widen his body out to run the arc around a tackle. He does not quite have the power in his upper body to be a consistent bull-rusher, either, leaving him in a sort of no-man's land as an edge.

However, Tagovailoa-Amosa is a crafty player with very good quicks and fluidity in space, especially for someone with his build. He changes directions comfortably, both at the line of scrimmage and when working in space, and covers a surprising amount of ground when freeing himself off blocks. Tagovailoa-Amosa does well to free himself from blocks consistently, too. He plays with proactive hands and decent length, allowing him to keep offensive linemen out of his frame and on the backfoot on many reps. That leaves Tagovailoa-Amosa to be mostly a technique and effort pass-rusher, but as a depth player, there is a role for guys like that.

Tagovailoa-Amosa is a sharp run defender as well. He sees blocks in well and rarely allows himself to be blindsided. Tagovailoa-Amosa uses his hands effectively in the run game, too, often fighting and scrapping for a window to free himself. Additionally, he sports a nice anchor. He may not fly off the ball and disrupt, but he understands how to play with leverage and hold his ground.

Tagovailoa-Amosa is very much a "just get him in the building and figure it out" kind of prospect. His anchor and fluidity in space are that of an NFL contributor, while his sharp fundamentals give him a path to competency right away. Tagovailoa-Amosa may be best fit as a strong-side end in a 4-3 defense, but it could take some time for him to really settle in somewhere.





GRADE: 6.4 (High-level developmental prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 168

POSITION RANK: DL14

PRO COMPARISON: Anthony Chickillo





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen