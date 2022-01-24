Isaiah Spiller NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Texas A&M RB

John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’1”

WEIGHT: 215





POSITIVES

— Good height with an above-average build.

— Active feet and can utilize jump cuts to make defenders miss.

— Competitive player who runs hard and is a willing blocker.

— Good hands working out of the backfield.

— Above-average lateral quickness.





NEGATIVES

— Long legs can get him tripped up on ankle tackles. Also leads to him taking a second to get going after stopping and starting on cuts.

— Can be indecisive when planting his foot getting north. Tries to work against the grain too often and will end up jump-cutting one too many times.

— Average acceleration and long speed.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 179 ATT, 1,011 YDS (5.6 AVG), 6 TD, 25 REC, 189 YDS, 1 TD





NOTES

— 2021 second team All-SEC

— 2020 first team All-SEC





OVERALL

Spiller has good height with an adequate build for the running back position. He likes to start and stop to set up his blockers, utilizing jump cuts before getting north. He is a competitive player who runs hard. Spiller has good hands working out of the backfield and is a willing blocker in pass protection, but he will still need improvement with his understanding of protection assignments.

Spiller has long legs and runs upright. He is also indecisive with his cuts and lacks consistent vision and anticipation for holes developing and lacks the acceleration to make up for it. Although he has the ability to utilize jump cuts, they can be ineffective and unnecessary. And he will too often look to cut runs back against the grain when he does not need to. His lack of feel for holes developing becomes more glaring since Spiller lacks overwhelming burst. So it gives him a smaller margin for error when he’s attempting to get north and hit the holes that are blocked for him.

Overall, Spiller has potential as a three-down running back because of his size, hands and willingness as a runner and blocker. He would be best used as a rotational back behind a bellcow or as part of a committee where he doesn’t have to take a majority of the carries. His upside as a lead back is limited because of his lack of top-tier athleticism and ability to make defenders miss in space, along with his average vision, tempo and anticipation to be consistently effective on a down-to-down basis.





GRADE: 7.1 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: T.J. Yeldon





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice