Smoke Monday NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Auburn Safety

Michael Chang/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 199





POSITIVES

— Physical player who uses strength and aggression in the run game. Takes on and fights through blocks. Strong tackler who delivers a blow on contact.

— Run-heavy defender who triggers quickly. Plays his best when close to the line of scrimmage. Looks to disrupt runs in the backfield.

— Secure tackles. Had few missed tackles on the season.





NEGATIVES

—Struggles with speed from receivers. Faster threats can create separation out of breaks and pull away downfield.

— Average man skills. Has hip tightness when opening to run and shows to round breaks.

— Struggles with vision of threats in his zone. Can guess and gamble on the wrong threat or not see the threat in his zone.

— Lacks top-end ball skills and awareness. Able to play ball through receiver but rarely looks back to locate the ball. Below-average awareness when downfield.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 63 TOT, 9 TFL, 2 SK, 1 INT, 5 PBU





Video Play Button Videos you might like

OVERALL

Smoke Monday was a two-year starter but four year contributor at Auburn. Tallying more than 170 tackles in his career, he made his mark as a run defender.

A defender who plays best when close to the line of scrimmage, Monday does a great job of diagnosing the run and triggering down to make a play. He's physical, using his hands to engage, control and shed blockers with his strength. Monday also shows his physicality by delivering a blow when tackling. He throws his body around and runs through ball-carriers.

Although he is aggressive in the run game, Monday tends to be susceptible to play action and trick plays. He's best in coverage when in zone and has the ability to react to the quarterback and allow routes to develop in front of him.

When in man coverage, Monday struggles with speed and twitchier athletes. Those receivers can easily pull away from him downfield and can create separation in and out of breaks.

When playing the ball in the air, Monday does a good job of breaking forward and attacking the ball, but he struggles to play the ball and man downfield. He panics at times and rarely looks back to locate the ball.

Monday is an aggressive run defender who has limited pass-covering ability. He does his best work playing close to the line of scrimmage and will have to find a defense that can accommodate that. He has special teams value and can turn into a good role player in the NFL.





GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 135

POSITION RANK: S9

PRO COMPARISON: Barry Church





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings