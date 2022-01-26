Andrew Stueber NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Michigan OT

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'7"

WEIGHT: 338





POSITIVES

— Shows good patience and eyes in pass protection to smoothly pass off stunts and line games.

— Stays square and light on his hands in pass protection against tightly aligned rushers when his edge isn't threatened, utilizing independent, jolting strikes with a strong outside hand to keep them at his fingertips.

— Does a nice job with his aiming points to get good fits and close space on double-teams, with good leg drive to uproot and displace DTs.

— Has a solid understanding of the play's intent to manipulate body positioning on defenders to wall off, pin and seal to help define the read for runners.





NEGATIVES

— Top-heavy build with noticeable stiffness in his lower half.

— Limited range at tackle, and struggles to protect the corner when on an island against widely aligned speed-rushers who attack his edge.

— On the ground too often due to poor agility and change-of-direction skills that result in him stepping under himself and unable to redirect laterally to cover up inside counters and movement across his face.

— Wide hands and an upright approach on down-blocks allow DTs to stab, stack and disengage too quickly.





2021 STATISTICS

- 14 starts at RT.

- First-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches.





NOTES

— Former 3-star tackle prospect and top-five recruit in Connecticut out of Darien High School. Also lettered in basketball.

— Missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL.

— Started 22 career games (20 at RT, 2 at RG).

— Accepted an invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl.





OVERALL

Stueber is a two-year starter inside Michigan's multiple, run-heavy offense with 20 career starts at right tackle and two at right guard. He has a top-heavy build with a narrow, stiff lower half.

Stueber excels as a run-blocker, using precise aiming points on double-teams to consistently fit and seal off first-level defenders, with the leg drive to uproot and displace them off their spot. He's also adept at knocking defensive tackles off-balance to feed them to the guard before his release on combo blocks. He shows a firm grasp of the play's intent by knowing when and how to reposition himself on blocks to help define the read for runners and open up rushing lanes.

In pass protection, Stueber wins with good mental processing and patience to diagnose, pass off and pick up line games and stunts. He is substantially better in protection against tightly aligned rushers when he doesn't have to operate in as much space, staying square in his pass set with sharp, jolting independent strikes to keep rushers at his fingertips.

Stueber will need to move inside in the NFL due to limited range at tackle that hinders his ability to protect the corner and poor lateral quickness to redirect against inside counters and movement across his face. He also needs to play with better pad level and hand placement on angle-drive blocks as a run-blocker to improve his ability to control and sustain. Kicking inside won't eliminate these issues completely, but it will help alleviate them and give him the best chance at carving out a long-term role in the NFL.

Overall, Stueber has the stature, length, mental processing and craftiness with his hands in pass protection to make the move inside, carve out a role as a backup and have some developmental upside as a potential spot starter down the road.





GRADE: 6.1 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Andrew Norwell





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn