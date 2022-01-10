Josh Jobe NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Alabama CB

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 194





POSITIVES

— Long athlete with a filled-out frame. Shows to be physical with adequate strength.

— Plays with good body control, along with low pad level for size.

— Likes to get hands on receivers to disrupt routes, whether in man or zone.

— Good zone player who baits the quarterback and looks to jump routes.

— Has a decent burst out of breaks, with recovery speed downfield.

— Aggressive player in the run game. Uses size and strength in block destruction. Disengages quickly.

— Throws body around when tackling.





NEGATIVES

— Long strider with average foot quickness. Lacks initial quickness in press, struggles with change of direction.

— Raw in coverage. Shows some hip tightness when needing to swivel.

— Has some trouble with breaking routes, where he easily gives up leverage. Tends to round breaks and takes a few extra steps out of breaks.

— Poor eyes in coverage. Too aggressive at times and can get sucked up in play action. Lacks awareness and ability to routinely locate the ball downfield.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 38 TOT, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 4 PBU





OVERALL

Josh Jobe is next in the line of great Alabama cornerbacks. Although he may not be as elite as some of his predecessors, he has the length and look of a top cornerback.

Jobe does a great job of using his 6'1" frame in the run game. He's physical when taking on blocks and is quick to get hands on and disengage. He isn't afraid to stick his nose in on tackles and throw his body around.

When playing the pass, Jobe likes to get his hands on receivers as they work downfield. He plays with low pad level and looks to fight through the receiver's hands when attacking the ball.

Though he lacks top-end quickness and lateral movement skills, Jobe looks to often play in press. He has skills to play in both man and zone, but due to his lack of top-end speed along with his difficulty locating the ball downfield, he may be best suited to play in a zone scheme.

Jobe may need some more time to develop before stepping into a starting role in the NFL, but he has most of the prerequisites to make an easy transition to the pros.





GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 102

POSITION RANK: CB11

PRO COMPARISON: Cordrea Tankersley





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings