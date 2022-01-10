Brian Robinson Jr. NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Alabama RB

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 225





POSITIVES

— Good build for the position.

— Tough runner with good play strength. Consistently runs through arm tackles and has no qualms running through smaller defenders.

— Plays with above-average balance. Can consistently start and stop to set up his blockers.

— Not a lot of tread on his tires because of Alabama's other talented RBs.

—.Good, natural hands out of the backfield.





NEGATIVES

— Only an average overall athlete. Lacks overwhelming burst and agility.

— Inconsistent vision. Can be a magnet toward defenders.

— Guesses in protection. Will stay in instead of releasing on his route.



2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 248 ATT, 1,268 YDS (5.1 AVG), 14 TD, 32 REC, 268 YDS (8.4 AVG), 2 TD





NOTES

— 2021 first-team All-SEC.





OVERALL

Robinson has good size and build for the running back position, and he enters the NFL with not much wear and tear despite being a senior. He has the balance to start and stop to help set up his blockers and tempo his runs, but his overall vision on runs is inconsistent.

Robinson struggles to create more on plays than what has been blocked. And while he has the play strength and tenacity to run through arm tackles, he is only an average athlete whose speed and burst don't pop on film.

Robinson has good hands coming out the backfield and is comfortable extending away from his body for throws. However, he is currently poor in pass protection. His eyes work side-to-side as he is guessing as opposed to knowing what his responsibilities are.

When he does work to block a blitzer, he is also inconsistent in his technique. He often chooses to cut-block rather than take defenders head-on, which is disappointing considering his size.

Overall, Robinson has the kind of size and play strength to be a true three-down running back in the NFL. But with his lack of true burst and only average ability to make defenders miss in space, he will need to work on his pass-protection abilities to become a consistent contributor outside of special teams.



GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 126

POSITION RANK: RB11

PRO COMPARISON: Joshua Kelley





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice